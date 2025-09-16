AI Will Make 3-Day Work Week A Reality, Says Zoom CEO Echoing Bill Gates

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyAI Will Make 3-Day Work Week A Reality, Says Zoom CEO Echoing Bill Gates

Zoom's Eric Yuan has joined Microsoft's Bill Gates in predicting that AI will eventually make a three-day workweek a reality, freeing up everyone's time.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 05:05 PM (IST)

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan thinks artificial intelligence will completely change the way people work in the future. He believes AI could make the usual five-day workweek unnecessary, giving everyone the chance to work only three or four days instead.

Speaking to The New York Times, Yuan said, “If A.I. can make all of our lives better, why do we need to work for five days a week? Every company will support three days, four days a week. I think this ultimately frees up everyone’s time.”

How AI Will Change Jobs

Yuan explained that new technology always changes jobs. Some roles may disappear, while many fresh opportunities will be created. For example, AI could write code for entry-level engineers.

But humans will still be needed to manage that code, oversee results, and control digital agents created by AI.

This idea connects to a bigger debate. Some leaders, like Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, worry that AI might cause a big loss of white-collar jobs.

On the other hand, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis believes AI could bring “radical abundance” and even a new “golden era” within the next 5–10 years. Both sides agree, however, that the workplace will look very different.

Tech Leaders Share Similar Views

Yuan is not the only one who thinks AI can shorten the workweek. Microsoft founder Bill Gates said back in 2023 that society could move to a three-day work week, and that it would be fine.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang agrees AI could lead to shorter weeks, but he warns that people might still be just as busy, squeezing more work into fewer days.

In the end, AI is about more than just automation. It could give people more free time, change job structures, and completely redefine how society views work in the future, making life more balanced for millions.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 16 Sep 2025 05:04 PM (IST)
