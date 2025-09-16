Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyMark Zuckerberg Is Betting On Smart Glasses As The Next Big Thing: Here's Why

Mark Zuckerberg Is Betting On Smart Glasses As The Next Big Thing: Here's Why

Mark Zuckerberg believes smart glasses will replace phones as the next major tech platform, with Meta's new AI-powered Ray-Ban models leading the way.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 01:15 PM (IST)

Mark Zuckerberg is betting smart glasses will be the next big tech change, and Meta will show that vision at Meta Connect this week. He thinks people could use glasses instead of always taking out a phone. Meta’s Ray-Ban AI glasses sold more than expected and helped revenue grow. These glasses use simple AI features, like translating speech and naming objects, that can be handy every day. Meta plans new models with displays and gesture controls. 

The company hopes such products will become common for many users in everyday life.

Why Meta Is Betting On Smart Glasses

Meta sees a slow market for phones and wants a new way to grow. Smart glasses fit a need: hands-free help, quick answers, and real-time tools. 

The Ray-Ban AI glasses do a few useful things now. They can translate speech, identify objects, and give short spoken answers. These features do not need heavy displays and work with small batteries. Selling more units showed people liked the idea. 

Meta also owns a stake in EssilorLuxottica, the big eyewear maker, and this gives Meta access to stores and brands. By pairing hardware, AI, and retail power, Meta hopes to reach everyday buyers quickly. New price points and features could help wider groups buy them.

What This Could Mean For Users And The Industry

If smart glasses add screens and better apps, more people may use them daily. Users could check messages, maps, and quick facts without pulling out a phone. 

That could change how apps are built and how developers design new services. For makers, success means a new market and new competition.

Apple, Google, and others are watching closely and may speed up their own work. But challenges remain. Battery life, privacy, and cost all matter. 

Some people worry about cameras on faces and about being watched. Meta will need clear privacy steps and affordable models to win broad trust and steady sales. An app store and simple developer tools will be crucial, too.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 16 Sep 2025 01:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
ICC Rejects Pakistan's Request To Replace Referee Andy Pycroft: Report
ICC Rejects Pakistan's Request To Replace Referee Andy Pycroft: Report
Cities
Dehradun's Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple Flooded With 12 Feet Water, Bridge Washed Away: Watch
Dehradun's Tapkeshwar Temple Flooded With 12 Feet Water, Bridge Washed Away: Watch
India
Vantara Case: SC On Temple Elephant Row, ‘What’s Wrong If Someone Legally Acquires An Elephant’
Vantara Case: SC On Temple Elephant Row, ‘What’s Wrong If Someone Legally Acquires An Elephant’
Business
India, US To Resume Trade Talks Today Amid Strained Ties Over Trump's 50% Tariff
India, US To Resume Trade Talks Today Amid Strained Ties Over Trump's 50% Tariff
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: NEET Aspirant Shot Dead by Cattle Smugglers in Gorakhpur; Tension Grips Village | ABP NEWS
Janhit: PM Modi Sets Development and Anti-Infiltration Agenda for Bihar Elections 2025 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Shimla landslide buries cars, causes massive traffic jam | ABP NEWS
Cloudburst in Dehradun's Sahastradhara: Hotels Damaged, Rescue Operations Ongoing | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Opposition criticized by PM Modi for protecting infiltrators ahead of Bihar polls | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget