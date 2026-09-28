Virat Kohli Shatters Two Sachin Tendulkar Records In Stunning ODI Knock

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kohli's 55th ODI century secured India's eight-wicket victory.

He became fastest to 15,000 ODI runs, surpassing Tendulkar.

Also, Kohli surpassed Tendulkar for most home ODI runs.

Virat Kohli produced another landmark performance in Thiruvananthapuram's Green Field Stadium. He surpassed multiple records previously held by the great Sachin Tendulkar during India’s eight-wicket win over the West Indies in the opening ODI of the three-match series. The former captain struck his 55th ODI century, extending his lead for most hundreds in the format while also adding several major milestones to an already extraordinary career.

Kohli Overtakes Tendulkar In 15,000-Run Race

Virat Kohli entered the contest needing only 59 runs to become the fastest batsman to reach 15,000 ODI runs.

He achieved the feat during his 303rd inning, moving past Tendulkar’s previous benchmark.

The milestone came as Kohli continued to dominate the West Indies attack, chasing the score of 296. He would eventually hit the winning runs, finishing on 139 off 88 deliveries.

Read More: Virat Kohli Smashes 139 As India Thrash West Indies By 8 Wickets

That said, Sachin Tendulkar still holds the record for most runs in the 50-over format with 18,426 runs.

Virat Kohli, as of this writing, stands on 15,080 runs. Although still well behind the 'God of Cricket' in this particular metric, he has surpassed and is closing in on him on a few other records.

Kohli Surpasses Sachin In Home ODI Runs

Kohli’s landmark innings against West Indies also took him past Tendulkar for the most ODI runs scored in India.

Tendulkar had amassed 6,976 runs in 164 ODIs on home soil in his career, while the RCB legend needed 110 runs in the match to move beyond that tally.

Furthermore, Virat Kohli moved level with Tendulkar on another significant list. With his latest century, he now has 59 List A hundreds, matching the former India great.

He is also closing in on another major record involving centuries scored at home and is now just one international hundred away from moving past Tendulkar in that category.