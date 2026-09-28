Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump renamed Strait of Hormuz, rejected Iran's ceasefire.

Iran proposed reopening Strait for lifting US port blockades.

Trump expects swift victory, linking it to falling oil prices.

Iran prepares for conflict, but still pursues diplomatic solutions.

US President Donald Trump has shared a map renaming the Strait of Hormuz as the “Trump Strait”, shortly after rejecting Tehran's proposal for a seven-day ceasefire and reopening of the strategic waterway.

The map shows the Strait of Hormuz, between Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Oman, encircled in a dark blue target graphic and marked with the words “TRUMP STRAIT”.

Trump's post came amid heightened tensions over Tehran's proposal, which sought the reopening of the Strait within seven days and a resumption of nuclear talks in exchange for the lifting of the US blockade on Iranian ports.

President Trump posts the renamed Strait of Hormuz to the "Trump Strait", since the U.S. Military has 100% control. Oil is flowing and broke a 6 month record. pic.twitter.com/05B7YhehDx — Commentary Trump Daily Posts (@TrumpDailyPosts) September 26, 2026

Trump has rejected the proposal, while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran had not yet received a formal US response through diplomatic channels.

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Trump Says US Will ‘Win This War Very Soon’

Speaking to Fox News on the sidelines of the PGA Tour Presidents Cup, Trump said he expected the conflict with Iran to end soon and linked its conclusion to a fall in global oil prices.

“I think what's going to happen is we're going to win this war very soon, and as soon as we win it, the oil will go down, way down to what it was before the war,” Trump said.

Asked whether US military strikes could resume before the November midterm elections, Trump did not rule out the possibility. “I don't want to say that. I don't want to say that. I mean, it's possible, but I just don't want to say that,” he said.

Trump reiterated that preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon remained the central US objective. “And the key is, Iran will not have a nuclear weapon,” he said, describing nuclear deterrence as “key to the whole thing.”

Trump also claimed that the US was making progress through both military pressure and economic sanctions.

“I think both. I think we'll win it both ways. We've already won it really from a military standpoint,” he said, while adding that military operations had not stopped.

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Iran Says Ready For ‘Doomsday War’

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, meanwhile, said Tehran was prepared for the conflict to resume but maintained that diplomacy remained an option.

“We are fully prepared for the war to be resumed. We stand firm in the face of any new aggression, even if it comes to a doomsday war. We don’t care about U.S. midterm elections. We care about our national interests. At the same time, we stand ready for diplomacy. It is up to President Trump to choose,” Araghchi told NBC News' Meet the Press.

Araghchi said Trump's public rejection of Tehran's proposal had not been formally communicated to Iran through the designated mediators.

He reiterated that Iran was willing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as part of a negotiated settlement to end the hostilities.

“We want our monies, our assets, which are illegally frozen, to be released. We want to be able to sell our oil,” Araghchi said.

He said the conditions were similar to those contained in a memorandum of understanding signed in June for a temporary ceasefire, which later collapsed following renewed strikes.

Despite Trump's rejection of the proposal, Araghchi said Tehran was still pursuing a diplomatic solution.

“If you ask us, there is no reason why we should go back to diplomacy,” he said. “But I am still trying diplomacy because I think we shouldn’t miss any chance for peace.”