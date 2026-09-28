‘I Am Ashamed’: NDA Ally Chirag Paswan Slams Bihar Govt Over Rising Crime, Law And Order

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Union Minister Chirag Paswan condemned Bihar's rising crime, feeling

He criticized police-administration inefficiency, urging immediate government action.

Remarks follow Jamui molestation, Samastipur harassment, and Patna shootings.

Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan has questioned the Bihar government over the state’s law-and-order situation, saying he is “ashamed” to support a government where crime has allegedly gone out of control.

Responding to reporters’ questions about recent incidents in Bihar, Paswan expressed his displeasure with the situation and urged the state government to take immediate action.

“I feel ashamed that I am supporting a government where crime has completely gone out of control,” Paswan said, calling for urgent steps to restore law and order.

Chirag Paswan Slams Police-Administration

Paswan also criticised the police and administration over the situation, saying they had failed to ensure the safety of Bihar and its people.

“The police-administration has become completely ineffective and now it is not in their capacity to keep Bihar and Bihar's people safe. Once again, I will urge the Bihar government that it is necessary to take action on this before it is too late,” he said.

He warned that continued incidents could have serious consequences for the state and said the government needed to regain control over the situation.

“I feel sad that I am supporting such a government, where crime has completely gone out of control. It is necessary to control this, otherwise playing with the lives of Bihar and its people in this manner could lead Bihar towards a very bad outcome,” Paswan said.

Bihar Law And Order Under Scrutiny

Paswan’s remarks come amid a series of incidents that have drawn attention to women’s safety and law and order in Bihar. A recent incident in Jamui, in which a teenage boy and girl were allegedly stopped, assaulted and the girl allegedly molested by a group of men, triggered widespread outrage. Three accused were arrested, while the main accused was later injured in a police encounter, according to reports.

Another alleged incident involving the public harassment of a girl was reported in Samastipur, with four people arrested after a video surfaced. A separate video from Banka’s Mandar Parvat also prompted police to register a case against unidentified youths.

Patna Shootings Add To Concerns

The recent incidents have also included shootings in Patna. According to the information provided, former councillor Anil Yadav was allegedly attacked on September 23, while an automobile workshop owner was shot at two days later.

Paswan has called for immediate action to prevent further incidents and said the government must ensure the safety of people in Bihar. His remarks come amid mounting political criticism over the state’s law-and-order situation.