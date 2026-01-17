Nipah Virus: 5 Cases Confirmed In West Bengal, Quarantine Measures Underway

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesWest BengalNipah Virus: 5 Cases Confirmed In West Bengal, Quarantine Measures Underway

West Bengal reports five Nipah virus cases in a week, prompting home quarantine for 100 contacts. No characteristics that could trigger pandemic.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 09:57 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

West Bengal is grappling with a Nipah virus (NiV) outbreak, with five confirmed cases reported in a week. The initial patients, a male and a female nurse from a private hospital in Barasat, North 24 Parganas, remain in the ICU, while three new cases, a doctor, a nurse, and a health staff member, have been admitted to the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Beleghata. Authorities have placed around 100 people under home quarantine since the first confirmed cases.

Nipah Virus Transmission And Risks

A senior official from the West Bengal Health Department reported that the male nurse’s condition is improving, while the female nurse remains critical in the ICCU. Nipah virus is a zoonotic illness transmitted from animals to humans, often via contaminated food or direct human-to-human contact. Experts note that fruit bats are the natural reservoir of the virus, and human infection typically occurs when people come into close contact with these bats or their secretions.
 
Dr. Ishwar Gilada, Secretary General of the People’s Health Organisation, highlighted risks such as consuming raw date-palm sap or partially eaten fruits contaminated by bats. Although person-to-person transmission is possible, the current strain does not have characteristics that could trigger a pandemic. Public health specialists emphasize early detection, systematic contact tracing, and isolation to control the spread.

Precautionary Measures:

  • Wash hands frequently.

  • Avoid contact with sick pigs or bats.

  • Disinfect pig farms regularly.

  • Avoid raw palm sap or fruits potentially contaminated by bats; boil sap before consumption.

  • Peel all fruits before eating; discard fruits bitten by bats or fallen on the ground.

  • Avoid contact with bodily fluids of infected individuals.

  • Use PPE (gowns, gloves, masks, eye protection) when caring for patients.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and urge the public to follow hygiene and safety guidelines to prevent further transmission.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Nipah virus cases have been confirmed in West Bengal?

There have been five confirmed cases of Nipah virus reported in West Bengal within a week.

How is the Nipah virus transmitted?

Nipah virus is transmitted from animals to humans, often through contaminated food or direct human-to-human contact. Fruit bats are the natural reservoir.

What are some ways to prevent Nipah virus infection?

Key precautions include frequent hand washing, avoiding contact with sick animals, disinfecting farms, and avoiding raw palm sap or fruits potentially contaminated by bats.

Are there concerns about a Nipah virus pandemic?

While person-to-person transmission is possible, the current strain does not have characteristics that would trigger a pandemic.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 17 Jan 2026 09:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nipah Virus Quarantine Mamata Banerjee WEst Bengal
Photo Gallery

