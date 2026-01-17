Nipah Virus: 5 Cases Confirmed In West Bengal, Quarantine Measures Underway

Nipah Virus Transmission And Risks

A senior official from the West Bengal Health Department reported that the male nurse’s condition is improving, while the female nurse remains critical in the ICCU. Nipah virus is a zoonotic illness transmitted from animals to humans, often via contaminated food or direct human-to-human contact. Experts note that fruit bats are the natural reservoir of the virus, and human infection typically occurs when people come into close contact with these bats or their secretions.

Dr. Ishwar Gilada, Secretary General of the People’s Health Organisation, highlighted risks such as consuming raw date-palm sap or partially eaten fruits contaminated by bats. Although person-to-person transmission is possible, the current strain does not have characteristics that could trigger a pandemic. Public health specialists emphasize early detection, systematic contact tracing, and isolation to control the spread.