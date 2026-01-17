Nipah Virus: 5 Cases Confirmed In West Bengal, Quarantine Measures Underway

Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
West Bengal is grappling with a Nipah virus (NiV) outbreak, with five confirmed cases reported in a week. The initial patients, a male and a female nurse from a private hospital in Barasat, North 24 Parganas, remain in the ICU, while three new cases, a doctor, a nurse, and a health staff member, have been admitted to the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Beleghata. Authorities have placed around 100 people under home quarantine since the first confirmed cases.
Nipah Virus Transmission And Risks
A senior official from the West Bengal Health Department reported that the male nurse’s condition is improving, while the female nurse remains critical in the ICCU. Nipah virus is a zoonotic illness transmitted from animals to humans, often via contaminated food or direct human-to-human contact. Experts note that fruit bats are the natural reservoir of the virus, and human infection typically occurs when people come into close contact with these bats or their secretions.
Dr. Ishwar Gilada, Secretary General of the People’s Health Organisation, highlighted risks such as consuming raw date-palm sap or partially eaten fruits contaminated by bats. Although person-to-person transmission is possible, the current strain does not have characteristics that could trigger a pandemic. Public health specialists emphasize early detection, systematic contact tracing, and isolation to control the spread.
Precautionary Measures:
-
Wash hands frequently.
-
Avoid contact with sick pigs or bats.
-
Disinfect pig farms regularly.
-
Avoid raw palm sap or fruits potentially contaminated by bats; boil sap before consumption.
-
Peel all fruits before eating; discard fruits bitten by bats or fallen on the ground.
-
Avoid contact with bodily fluids of infected individuals.
-
Use PPE (gowns, gloves, masks, eye protection) when caring for patients.
Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and urge the public to follow hygiene and safety guidelines to prevent further transmission.
Breaking News: Post-Election Tensions Erupt in Navi Mumbai, Vandalism at Shiv Sena Office After Civic Poll Results