Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesUttar Pradesh: Wolf Shot Dead After Snatching 15-Month-Old Girl From Courtyard In Bahraich

Uttar Pradesh: Wolf Shot Dead After Snatching 15-Month-Old Girl From Courtyard In Bahraich

Forest department shooters tracked the wolf using blood trails, footprints and drones in the direction it had fled after taking the child.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 11:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bahraich: A female wolf was shot dead by forest department officials here on Sunday, hours after a 15-month-old girl was suspected to have been attacked by the wild animal while she was sleeping beside her mother in the courtyard of their home in Kandauli village of Kaiserganj tehsil.

The girl, Shanvi, was snatched by the animal at 5 am on Sunday. Based on the footprints found in the area, the animal was suspected to be a wolf, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ram Singh Yadav said.

Though the girl’s body was not found, pieces of flesh and blood stains were recovered from the area, he said.

Forest department shooters tracked the wolf using blood trails, footprints and drones in the direction it had fled after taking the child. The animal was spotted fleeing near Pradhan Purva village in Gandhiganj area, where it was shot and injured, the DFO added.

It later died in Babhnan Purva village around 3.30 pm, Yadav said.

The body of the adult female wolf has been taken into custody and will be sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

At first glance, it appeared that this was the same wolf that abducted the girl, he said, adding that the post-mortem and forensic examination report will confirm this if traces of human flesh and blood are found in its jaws.

The DFO said earlier it was estimated that there were four wolves in the pack, three of which had been killed. However, recent evidence suggests the number may be higher.

A lame wolf that fled after being shot in the leg last month remains untraced, he said.

Forest teams have also traced the footprints of another wolf and are using drones and rescue teams to corner it, he added.

According to officials, between September 9 and October 15, six people – including four children and an elderly couple – were killed and 29 villagers were injured in wolf attacks in villages in Kaiserganj and Mahsi tehsils of Bahraich district.

On October 16, forest department officials claimed that a pack of four wolves was carrying out the attacks, of which three had been killed, and only a lame wolf remained.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered that the wolves be captured, and if they cannot be caught, they should be shot. The Forest Department subsequently claimed to have killed the three wolves in quick succession.

The government has provided compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of deceased villagers and Rs 50,000 each to the injured, officials said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 02 Nov 2025 11:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bahraich Uttar Pradesh UP News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
15 Devotees Killed As Tempo Traveller Rams Into Stationary Truck In Rajasthan's Phalodi
15 Devotees Killed As Tempo Traveller Rams Into Stationary Truck In Rajasthan's Phalodi
Election 2025
'Kanpatti Pe Katta': PM Modi Accuses RJD Of ‘Snatching CM Post At Gunpoint’ At Bihar Rally
'Kanpatti Pe Katta': PM Modi Accuses RJD Of ‘Snatching CM Post At Gunpoint’ At Bihar Rally
Bihar
‘56-Inch Chest Can Still Be Cowardly’: Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At PM Modi In Bihar Rally
‘56-Inch Chest Can Still Be Cowardly’: Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At PM Modi In Bihar Rally
Science
ISRO’s ‘Bahubali’ Rocket Successfully Launches Heaviest-Ever Communication Satellite: Key Highlights
ISRO’s ‘Bahubali’ Rocket Successfully Launches Heaviest-Ever Communication Satellite: Key Highlights
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Indian Muscle Flexing In South China Sea
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget