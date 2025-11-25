ABP Southern Rising Summit: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that the Union government is attempting to diminish the political influence of economically stronger states. Speaking at a public event, he said the Centre’s larger aim is to reward poorer states with greater political weight while reducing the representation of states that contribute significantly to India’s economy.

Stalin claimed that this strategy is already visible in the way the BJP treats the AIADMK, remarking that the party—once Tamil Nadu’s main opposition force—has been “reduced… to a mere extension of itself.” The DMK, he asserted, now bears the responsibility of safeguarding democratic rights.

‘Tamil Nadu Will Never Submit’

Reaffirming Tamil Nadu’s long-standing commitment to federalism, Stalin said, “Tamil people will never submit to the dominance of the Union government. We will continue to fight for state autonomy, even if the Union government seeks to centralise power. A strong federal system is what truly strengthens our country.”

According to him, state-driven initiatives have been crucial to India’s development, yet high-performing states are facing punitive measures in the form of unfavourable revenue distribution, the National Education Policy, and the proposed delimitation exercise.

He added that the Centre’s actions through Raj Bhavans, including the Tamil Nadu Governor, amount to political interference.

Charges Of Political Imposition

Stalin warned that the BJP intends to “impose cultural dominance across India” by enforcing uniformity and diluting regional identities. He pointed to Tamil Nadu’s century-long resistance to Hindi imposition, reiterating that the state will not accept the three-language formula.

He said, “The BJP sees the DMK as an obstacle to its agenda and attempts to block the development of Tamil Nadu.” Stalin argued that proposed delimitation changes would cut the state’s parliamentary strength, again stating that the BJP’s plan is “to make economically progressive states politically weaker, while economically weaker states gain disproportionate political power.”

Allegations Of Bias

Stalin accused the Centre of selectively rejecting projects such as the Coimbatore and Madurai metro networks while approving similar proposals in BJP-ruled states. He also alleged that investigative agencies such as the CBI, ED, and Income Tax Department were being used to harass DMK leaders.

He further stated that the Election Commission is now part of this “political game” and criticised the Governor for withholding bills and even suggesting changes to the state’s name.

Stalin concluded that Tamil Nadu is demanding only fairness: “Strong states make a strong nation—federalism is not a bargaining chip; it is the foundation of India’s unity.”

WATCH Live:





ABP Network’s ‘Southern Rising’ Summit Returns

ABP Network’s flagship thought-leadership initiative, Southern Rising, is back with its latest edition, aimed at deepening the media group’s footprint across South India. The summit plays a key role in amplifying the presence of ABP Nadu and ABP Desam — the network’s relatively new ventures in a region where it previously had limited reach.

The 2024 edition, being held in Chennai and spearheaded by ABP Nadu, underscores the network’s growing commitment to the southern market. This year, the summit focuses on presenting South India’s evolving economic landscape and its emergence as a powerhouse of innovation.

Centred around the theme “Future Ready: AI, IT and Industry — Innovation, Inspiration, Transformation,” the event highlights how the southern states continue to drive India’s growth story. At a time when global industries are navigating rapid technological shifts, South India remains at the forefront, strengthening its position as the nation’s leading hub for information technology, manufacturing, research, and innovation.

The summit aims to bring together influential voices, industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to discuss how the region is shaping India’s future in an era defined by disruption and digital transformation.

The first two editions held in Chennai (2023) and Hyderabad (2024) can be viewed here: bit.ly/SouthernRising.