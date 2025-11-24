After Bihar Poll Debacle, Congress Expels 7 Leaders Over Anti-Party Activities

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In a decisive move against internal dissent, the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) on Monday expelled seven senior party leaders from primary membership for six years, citing anti-party activities and violations of discipline during the recent Bihar assembly elections. The decision has ignited fresh controversy within party ranks, with dissidents accusing the leadership of scapegoating to shield senior officials from accountability.

Disciplinary Panel Cites Anti-Party Activities

The expulsion order was issued by Kapildeo Prasad Yadav, chairman of the BPCC disciplinary committee. According to a press communiqué, the leaders were charged with deviating from the party’s core ideology, breaching organisational decorum, and issuing misleading statements outside party platforms. The committee noted that the leaders repeatedly criticised party decisions in print and on social media, including allegations of ticket racketeering that allegedly harmed the party’s reputation.

The committee emphasised that candidate selections had been made transparently, following reviews by assembly observers, the Pradesh Election Committee, and the All India Congress Committee (AICC), with approval from central observer Avinash Pandey.

Leaders Expelled

The seven leaders expelled are:

Aditya Paswan, former vice president, Congress Seva Dal

Shakeelur Rahman, former vice president, BPCC

Raj Kumar Sharma, former president, Kisan Congress

Raj Kumar Rajan, former president, State Youth Congress

Kundan Gupta, former president, Extremely Backward Department

Kanchana Kumari, president, Banka District Congress Committee

Ravi Golden, Nalanda District

The disciplinary panel stated that the leaders’ explanations were unsatisfactory and found that their actions violated three of five disciplinary norms, including deliberate disregard for directives from competent authorities and spreading confusion within the organisation.

Party Dissidents Allege Scapegoating

The expulsions come amid growing unrest following Congress’s poor showing in the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls, where the party’s underperformance contributed to the formation of a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. A section of party leaders questioned the legitimacy of the disciplinary committee, arguing it lacked formal notification from the AICC.

“These leaders are being made scapegoats to cover up ethical lapses by seniors and the humiliating defeats they caused,” said one of the 43 dissident leaders who had previously received show-cause notices. Another dissident questioned Yadav’s impartiality, noting he was seen celebrating the victory of a rival BJP candidate during the elections.

Adding to internal tensions, Bihar Mahila Congress Committee chief Sharbat Jahan Fatima resigned from her post Monday, reportedly over denial of a ticket to contest the polls.

BPCC Initiates Comprehensive Review

In response to the electoral setback, BPCC president Rajesh Ram has ordered a state-wide review of party performance. In a letter to all district Congress committee presidents and executive presidents, Ram directed urgent review meetings to analyse political, organisational, and regional factors behind the defeats. Reports are to cover voting percentages, booth-level activity, organisational strength, campaign outreach, local issues, and alliance dynamics, with district-level submissions feeding into a state-level assessment.

“Election results are not just about wins and losses; they signal areas needing improvement. This is a time for introspection, united efforts, and organisational strengthening,” the BPCC chief said.

Preparations for Nationwide Campaigns

The BPCC is also ramping up nationwide campaigns. On November 26, Constitution Day, the party will organise “Save the Constitution” events at all district headquarters, featuring seminars on protecting democratic values with participation from senior leaders, intellectuals, social activists, lawyers, youth, and community organisations.

Preparations are also underway for the “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod Mahrally” on December 14 at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan. Ram has instructed district presidents and party units to intensify signature campaigns, publicity drives, door-to-door outreach, and community meetings.

“The rally is a collective call to protect voting rights, ensure electoral fairness, and restore credibility to democratic institutions amid allegations of voter suppression, targeted deletions, and data manipulation by the BJP and Election Commission,” Ram said. “This is not just a political event but a resolve to safeguard democracy and the Constitution. We must make December 14 a historic voice of the people.”