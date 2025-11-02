Delhi: Workers Caught Refilling Luxury Whisky Bottles With Cheap Booze & Water In Govt Store

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesDelhi NCRDelhi: Workers Caught Refilling Luxury Whisky Bottles With Cheap Booze & Water In Govt Store

During the raid, authorities seized 106 empty bottles, 39 premium liquor bottles, refilling apparatus, and a Swift Dzire car suspected to have been used in the racket.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 10:24 PM (IST)
Delhi government officials have busted a fake luxury liquor racket allegedly operating inside a state-run store at a mall in Narela. The excise department uncovered the scam after finding store employees refilling empty bottles of high-end whisky and vodka with cheap alcohol and even water, passing them off as premium brands. The operation was being carried out at the Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (DSIIDC) liquor vend, which has now been sealed as officials are investigating the matter.

According to PTI, a team of excise department inspectors raided the store on Thursday after receiving a tip-off. When they arrived, the store was partially open, and four employees were allegedly caught red-handed refilling bottles inside. “The employees used to buy empty bottles from scrap dealers, refill them, and then stick fake barcodes to sell them as expensive liquor. We have informed the DSIIDC and sought strict action,” an excise officer said.

A car parked outside the mall was also searched, and a bag full of empty bottles was recovered, some of which were being used in the illicit operation. Police from the Narela station were called to the spot and registered a case. The bottles, refilling equipment, and vehicle have all been seized. Samples from the refilled bottles have been sent for chemical testing to confirm their contents.

During the raid, authorities seized 106 empty bottles, 39 premium liquor bottles, refilling apparatus, and a Swift Dzire car suspected to have been used in the racket. Investigators revealed that the counterfeit operation involved refilling empty bottles of premium imported brands such as Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Johnnie Walker Gold Label, Black Dog, Hendrick’s Gin, and Godawan with inferior, locally sourced alcohol.

“This was a clear attempt to deceive customers and pocket massive profits while evading state revenue,” an excise official stated. The Delhi excise department has launched a full-scale investigation into the incident. 

Published at : 02 Nov 2025 10:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Liquor DELHI DELHI NEWS
