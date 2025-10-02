UP’s Crime Rate 25% Below National Average: NCRB Data

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesUP UKUP’s Crime Rate 25% Below National Average: NCRB Data

Under CM Yogi Adityanath, UP records zero communal riots in 2023, crime rate drops below national average, marking a historic improvement in law, order, and social harmony.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 10:30 AM (IST)
Uttar Pradesh has achieved a historic milestone under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, emerging as a model of law and order with zero communal riots recorded in 2023. The latest Crime in India 2023 report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) highlights this unprecedented achievement, marking a significant turnaround in the state’s social harmony.

Since Yogi Adityanath assumed office in 2017, Uttar Pradesh has transformed into a stronghold of peace, with overall crime rates dropping to a quarter below the national average. According to NCRB data, the state’s crime rate stands at 335.3, compared to India’s average of 448.3, signaling a marked improvement in public safety and governance.

The report draws a stark contrast with the pre-2017 period: Between 2012 and 2017, Uttar Pradesh witnessed 815 riots claiming 192 lives, while 616 riots with 121 fatalities occurred from 2007 to 2011. Since 2017, the state has seen no major communal clashes. Even the few isolated incidents in Bareilly and Bahraich were swiftly contained, with peace restored within 24 hours—a reflection of the government’s prompt and decisive approach.

Uttar Pradesh also leads nationally in reducing crime across multiple categories:

  • Rioting: 3,160 cases, less than half the national average, ranking the state 20th.
  • Kidnapping for ransom: Only 16 cases, placing UP 36th nationwide.
  • Robbery (IPC 395): Just 73 cases against 3,792 across India, categorizing the state as having a ‘near-zero’ crime rate.

These achievements are particularly remarkable given Uttar Pradesh’s large population, underscoring the effectiveness of the government’s strict policies, zero-tolerance approach, and swift law enforcement.

Experts and citizens alike see NCRB’s recognition as more than just statistics, it is a testament to CM Yogi Adityanath’s unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security, transforming Uttar Pradesh into a model of governance that other states can aspire to.

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 10:30 AM (IST)
OPINION | Congress’s Bihar Gamble: Revival Attempt Or Vote-Bank Obsession?
Opinion
