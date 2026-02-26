Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CM Yogi Secures Green Hydrogen Deal In Japan, Showcases UP's Investment Potential

CM Yogi Secures Green Hydrogen Deal In Japan, Showcases UP’s Investment Potential

This collaboration aims to implement green hydrogen across UP's sectors, train students in Japan, and achieve India's 'Net Zero' target.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 04:24 PM (IST)

The Government of Uttar Pradesh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Yamanashi Prefecture on green hydrogen technology during Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to Japan. 

The agreement was formalised during the ‘UP Investment Road Show’ in Yamanashi, where the Chief Minister invited Japanese investors to explore opportunities in Uttar Pradesh. The MoU will enable students from higher technical institutions in the state to receive advanced training in Japan, with green hydrogen technology to be implemented across Uttar Pradesh’s industrial, public transport and energy sectors.

CM Yogi described the initiative as a significant step toward achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Net Zero’ target and strengthening India’s clean energy ambitions.


CM Yogi Secures Green Hydrogen Deal In Japan, Showcases UP’s Investment Potential

Green Hydrogen & Skill Development Push

Highlighting the importance of sustainable energy, the Chief Minister said the partnership would not only facilitate technology transfer but also enhance skill development among Indian students. The trained workforce will play a vital role in integrating green hydrogen solutions into key sectors of the state economy.

He noted that the UP delegation held several Government-to-Government (G2G) and Government-to-Business (G2B) meetings in Tokyo, with support from the Indian Embassy, engaging extensively with Japanese industry groups.


CM Yogi Secures Green Hydrogen Deal In Japan, Showcases UP’s Investment Potential

Robotics & Future Technologies

Calling robotics a key technology of the future, CM Yogi said the Uttar Pradesh government has made budgetary provisions to establish a Centre of Excellence in Robotics. He expressed confidence that technological collaboration with Yamanashi would accelerate innovation, energy self-reliance and industrial growth in the state.


CM Yogi Secures Green Hydrogen Deal In Japan, Showcases UP’s Investment Potential

From Reactive to Proactive Governance

Addressing the global industrial community, the Chief Minister emphasised that Uttar Pradesh has transformed its governance model from reactive to proactive. He said the state government is continuously working to attract investment, promote industrial growth, adopt advanced technologies and expand global partnerships.

With a population of nearly 25 crore, Uttar Pradesh is India’s largest state and among its fastest-growing economies. Over the past nine years, the state has significantly increased its per capita income and expanded its economic footprint.


CM Yogi Secures Green Hydrogen Deal In Japan, Showcases UP’s Investment Potential

Strengthening India-Japan Relations

CM Yogi expressed gratitude to Yamanashi Governor Kotaro Nagasaki and his administration for advancing investment dialogue. He noted that the Governor’s visit to Uttar Pradesh in December 2024 laid the groundwork for continued engagement, follow-ups and delegation exchanges that culminated in the MoU.

Senior leaders present at the event included Yamanashi Vice Governor Junichi Ishidera, Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi and India’s Ambassador to Japan Nagma Malik, along with industry leaders and members of the Indian community.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Yogi Adityanath UP News Japan
