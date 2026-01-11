School Holiday On January 12: Check Which States Have Announced Closures

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Schools across several states will remain shut for longer in January as administrations respond to extreme winter conditions and festival-linked holidays. In North India, dense fog and severe cold have prompted authorities to extend winter vacations to reduce health risks for students and minimise accidents caused by low visibility during early morning travel. Uttar Pradesh has announced closures for younger students till January 15, while Delhi has said schools will reopen only after January 15 as per its winter break schedule. Other states including Punjab and Rajasthan have also issued extensions, while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are observing holiday periods linked to Sankranti.

Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, the government has extended winter holidays in view of intense cold and heavy fog. Schools from Nursery to Class 8 will remain closed till January 15, while classes for Class 9 to 12 will stay shut till January 5. The directive applies across boards, including UP Board, CBSE and ICSE institutions.

Delhi

In Delhi, schools will remain closed until January 15 as part of the scheduled winter vacation, according to the Directorate of Education. The winter break began on January 1 under the 2025-26 academic calendar. Authorities cited severe cold, dense fog and commuting risks as key concerns, especially for children travelling early in the day.

Punjab, Rajasthan Announce Holiday Extension

In Punjab, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the winter break has been extended and schools will remain closed until January 13. Government and private schools are expected to reopen from January 14.

In Rajasthan, severe cold conditions and dense fog have led to closures in several areas, with the IMD issuing a red alert in multiple districts. Schools in places such as Jaipur and Sikar will remain shut until January 14, with authorities saying the measure is intended to protect children from cold-related health risks and travel difficulties due to low visibility.

Sankranti Holidays In South India

In the south, closures are driven largely by festive breaks. In Andhra Pradesh, many schools remain closed around January 10 to January 18 for Bhogi, Makara Sankranti and Kanuma celebrations. Schools are expected to resume after January 18, though reopening dates may vary.

In Telangana, the Sankranti-linked winter vacation has been extended till January 16, 2026, meaning January 12 will also be a holiday. Schools are set to reopen on January 17.

