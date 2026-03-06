Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesNortheastLIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Mar 6, 2026): Dear VICTORY MORNING 1PM FRIDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Mar 6, 2026): Dear VICTORY MORNING 1PM FRIDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Friday (Mar 6, 2026): Dear VICTORY Morning 1PM, Dear CROWN Day 6PM, Dear HORIZON Evening 8PM Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM. 1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 06 Mar 2026 11:40 AM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
live-updates-nagaland-lottery-sambad-today-6-march-2026-dear-victory-morning-1-pm-dear-crown-day-6-pm-dear-horizon-evening-8-pm-friday-draw-declared-1st-prize-1-crore-bumper-jackpot-check-full-winners-list LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Mar 6, 2026): Dear VICTORY MORNING 1PM FRIDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday (06.03.2026): Dear Victory Morning, Dear Crown Day, Dear Horizon Evening Draw
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

[LIVE UPDATES] Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Results FRIDAY, 27-02-2026: Complete Winners List 

Lottery Sambad Today (March 6, 2026): The DEAR VICTORY Morning Lottery, DEAR CROWN Day, and DEAR HORIZON Evening, previously known as DEAR MEGHNA Morning, DEAR DASHER Day and DEAR SEAGULL Evening respectively are conducted every Friday as part of the state’s seven official weekly lottery schemes. Each Nagaland lottery ticket is priced at ₹6, and the draw is officially held at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001, under government-authorised supervision.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (Mar 6, 2026): Dear VICTORY MORNING 1PM  Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (Mar 6, 2026): Dear CROWN DAY 6PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today OUT (Mar 6, 2026): Dear HORIZON EVENING 8PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a popular government-authorised daily lottery in India, with three draws every day:

1:00 PM – Morning draw

6:00 PM – Day draw

8:00 PM – Evening draw

Note: Results are typically published shortly after each draw (around 1:10 PM, 6:10 PM & 8:10 PM IST).

Many people take part in the Nagaland Lottery every day, which is well-known for its legitimacy, transparency, and government approval. As players purchase tickets from authorised offline vendors and authorised online platforms, the need for fast, accurate, and real-time Nagaland Lottery result updates is growing.

After the DEAR VICTORY MORNING 1PM Result was announced today, participants are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the official Nagaland Lottery result list. According to the rules, winners must present the original winning ticket and valid identification at authorised Nagaland Lottery offices in order to follow the official Nagaland Lottery prize claim procedure.

Claiming A Prize - 3 Tips

If your ticket matches the winning numbers:

  1. Keep your original ticket safe.

  2. Follow the official claim process at a designated lottery claim center.

  3. Large prizes may require ID proof and paperwork.

(Note: Always check the official Nagaland lottery rules and timelines for claiming prizes.)

Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest DEAR VICTORY MORNING 1PM Nagaland Lottery results, complete winner list, prize details, and verification updates so you don't miss any official announcements from today's draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

11:40 AM (IST)  •  06 Mar 2026

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday: Dear Victory Morning 1PM Draw Declared - Check Winners

To be announced soon. Stay tuned to get the latest Nagaland Sambad live lottery result updates only on ABP LIVE.

11:23 AM (IST)  •  06 Mar 2026

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Friday: Who Is The Organizer?

The official organizer of the Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad is Government of Nagaland (Department of Finance, Nagaland State Lotteries). The Nagaland State Government is the sole legal authority that organizes, controls, and regulates all Nagaland lottery draws. The lottery is conducted through the Nagaland State Lotteries, which functions under the Finance Department of the state.

Load More
Tags :
Lottery Sambad Today Lottery Sambad Nagaland State Lottery 1 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery 6 PM Result Nagaland State Lottery Today Live Nagaland Lottery Result Online Lottery Sambad Live Lottery Result Today Jackpot Result Today Nagaland State Lottery Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Friday Nagaland State Lottery Result Friday Nagaland Lottery Result Dear Lottery Dear Lottery Sambad Dear Lottery Result Today Dear Lottery Result Today 8pm Dear Lottery Result Today 1pm Dear Lottery Result Today 6pm Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Nagaland Lottery Result Live Dear MEGHNA Morning 1 PM Result Nagaland Lottery Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today Lottery Result Old Lottery Sambad ñagaland State Lottery Results Nagaland Rajya Lottery Sambad Jackpot Result Dear Victory Friday Morning Dear Crown Friday Day Dear Horizon Friday Evening Dear Mountain 6 PM Result Dear Seagull Evening 8 PM Result Nagaland Lottery March 6 Nagaland Lottery Sambad 06-03-2026
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Northeast
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Mar 6, 2026): Dear VICTORY MORNING 1PM FRIDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (Mar 6, 2026): Dear VICTORY MORNING 1PM FRIDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details
Northeast
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery SAMBAD Today (05.03.2026): DEAR FAME EVENING 8PM THURSDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 42K 91527
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery SAMBAD Today (05.03.2026): DEAR FAME EVENING 8PM THURSDAY Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 42K 91527
Northeast
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (04.03.2026): Dear DREAM EVENING WEDNESDAY 8PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1ST PRIZE TICKET NO. 48J 67256
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (04.03.2026): Dear DREAM EVENING WEDNESDAY 8PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1ST PRIZE TICKET NO. 48J 67256
Northeast
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (March 02, 2026): Dear CLOVER Evening 8 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 42G 67868
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (March 02, 2026): Dear CLOVER Evening 8 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. 42G 67868
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Iran strikes Tel Aviv with 'Kheybar Shekan' ballistic missiles
War Alert: Iran–Israel War Expands with Missile and Drone Attacks Across Gulf
Global Conflict Update: U.S. Strikes Iranian Drone Carrier, War Escalates Across 14 Nations
Breaking News: Iran Signals Escalation After Deploying Kheibar Shekan Missile
Energy & Geopolitics Alert: U.S. Grants India 30-Day Russia Oil Purchase Waiver Amid War
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Must Worry About Deleted Muslim Votes In West Bengal SIR, BJP Faces Matua Backlash
Opinion
Embed widget