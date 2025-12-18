School Holiday On December 19: Check Which States Have Announced Closures

Several states across India have announced school closures due to public holidays, winter vacations, extreme weather conditions and rising pollution levels. In Goa, schools will remain shut on Friday to mark Goa Liberation Day, while northern states such as Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are preparing for extended winter breaks amid cold waves and dense fog. Meanwhile, Delhi schools continue to face restrictions as air quality remains in the severe category, prompting stricter pollution control measures.

Goa Schools Closed For Liberation Day

Schools across Goa will remain closed on December 19 in observance of Goa Liberation Day, which commemorates the end of Portuguese rule in 1961. The holiday is listed under the official state holidays released on the government website. Educational institutions in the state traditionally remain shut on this day, though students have been advised to check individual school notices for formal confirmation.

Winter Vacations Announced In Northern States

As severe cold waves and foggy conditions grip several regions, district administrations have announced winter vacations for schools. In Jammu and Kashmir, a 7-day holiday from December 13 to 19 has already been declared for schools in the winter zone.

In Uttar Pradesh, schools are set to begin a 12-day winter vacation from December 20, making December 19 the last working day for many institutions. Similarly, the Punjab government has announced a 12-day holiday for both government and private schools, with closures scheduled from December 20 to December 31.

Delhi Schools Under Pollution Restrictions

In the national capital, schools continue to face restrictions due to worsening air quality. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has crossed 450, placing it in the ‘severe’ category. In response, the Delhi government has implemented GRAP Stage 4 measures to curb pollution.

Under these guidelines, strict regulations have been issued for schools and offices, applicable to both government and private institutions, until further notice. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as pollution levels remain dangerously high.

With varying reasons behind closures, ranging from public holidays to weather and environmental concerns, students and parents are advised to stay updated through official school communications and government advisories.