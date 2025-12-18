Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesSchool Holiday On December 19: Check Which States Have Announced Closures

School Holiday On December 19: Check Which States Have Announced Closures

As severe cold waves and foggy conditions grip several regions, district administrations have announced winter vacations for schools.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 10:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Several states across India have announced school closures due to public holidays, winter vacations, extreme weather conditions and rising pollution levels. In Goa, schools will remain shut on Friday to mark Goa Liberation Day, while northern states such as Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are preparing for extended winter breaks amid cold waves and dense fog. Meanwhile, Delhi schools continue to face restrictions as air quality remains in the severe category, prompting stricter pollution control measures.

Goa Schools Closed For Liberation Day

Schools across Goa will remain closed on December 19 in observance of Goa Liberation Day, which commemorates the end of Portuguese rule in 1961. The holiday is listed under the official state holidays released on the government website. Educational institutions in the state traditionally remain shut on this day, though students have been advised to check individual school notices for formal confirmation.

Winter Vacations Announced In Northern States

As severe cold waves and foggy conditions grip several regions, district administrations have announced winter vacations for schools. In Jammu and Kashmir, a 7-day holiday from December 13 to 19 has already been declared for schools in the winter zone.

In Uttar Pradesh, schools are set to begin a 12-day winter vacation from December 20, making December 19 the last working day for many institutions. Similarly, the Punjab government has announced a 12-day holiday for both government and private schools, with closures scheduled from December 20 to December 31.

Delhi Schools Under Pollution Restrictions

In the national capital, schools continue to face restrictions due to worsening air quality. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has crossed 450, placing it in the ‘severe’ category. In response, the Delhi government has implemented GRAP Stage 4 measures to curb pollution.

Under these guidelines, strict regulations have been issued for schools and offices, applicable to both government and private institutions, until further notice. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as pollution levels remain dangerously high.

With varying reasons behind closures, ranging from public holidays to weather and environmental concerns, students and parents are advised to stay updated through official school communications and government advisories.

Published at : 18 Dec 2025 10:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
School Holiday Punjab Schools Delhi NCR UP Schools DELHI-NCR
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Visa Services Hit As Protests Erupt In Bangladesh, India Raises Alarm Over Mission Security
Visa Services Hit As Protests Erupt In Bangladesh, India Raises Alarm Over Mission Security
World
Islamic State Calls Sydney Bondi Beach Mass Shooting ‘Matter Of Pride’
Islamic State Calls Sydney Bondi Beach Mass Shooting ‘Matter Of Pride’
Cities
Long Queues, Vehicles Turned Away, Fines Issued As Delhi Enforces ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Rule
Long Queues, Vehicles Turned Away, Fines Issued As Delhi Enforces ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Rule
India
Bills Torn, Tempers Flare: Lok Sabha Clears G RAM G Bill, Replacing MGNREGA After Stormy Debate
Bills Torn, Tempers Flare: Lok Sabha Clears G RAM G Bill, Replacing MGNREGA After Stormy Debate
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Bars Entry of Non-BS6 Vehicles from Other States, Border Checks Tightened Amid Severe Pollution
VB-G RAM G Bill: Parliament Uproar Over VBG Ram-G Bill, Kharge Says Removing Gandhi’s Name Won’t End Corruption
India-Oman Relations: PM Narendra Modi in Oman, to Address Indian Community in Muscat During Two-Day Visit
Breaking: Delhi Pollution Crackdown Tightens Under GRAP-4, Even VIP Vehicles Fined as Smog Deepens
Breaking: Delhi Police Bust ₹16 Crore Cyber Fraud Racket, Accused Arrested Across Multiple States
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget