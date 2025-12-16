School Holiday On December 17: Check Which States Have Announced Closures

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesSchool Holiday On December 17: Check Which States Have Announced Closures

In Uttar Pradesh, the state government has declared a 12-day winter break, with all schools remaining closed from December 20 to December 31.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 09:46 PM (IST)
Several Indian states have announced school holidays in December due to a mix of administrative requirements, seasonal examinations and intensifying winter conditions. From Telangana to Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, education departments have issued separate notifications outlining closures to ensure smooth conduct of examinations and safeguard students amid adverse weather. The announcements come as parts of north India witness severe cold waves and dense fog, while southern states conclude academic assessments. Authorities have indicated that holiday periods may be extended further depending on weather developments.

Telangana & Tamil Nadu

The Telangana state government has declared school holidays on December 17, as several school premises will be utilised as centres for the Village Revenue Officer (VRO) examination. The holiday will apply to government schools, aided schools, and institutions specifically notified by district collectors. Officials said the move is aimed at ensuring the smooth conduct of the examination without disruption to academic activities.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu School Education Department has announced a 12-day holiday for students across the state following the completion of half-yearly examinations from December 24. The break is part of the state’s academic calendar and provides students with a scheduled pause after assessment-related activities. Schools are expected to resume classes as per the notified reopening dates.

North India Gripped By Cold

Cold weather accompanied by dense fog has intensified across Punjab, with mornings and evenings becoming increasingly harsh. In view of the prevailing cold wave, the Punjab Education Department has announced winter vacations from December 24 to December 31, granting students eight days of holidays. Authorities have clarified that the break could be extended further if temperatures continue to drop.

In Uttar Pradesh, the state government has declared a 12-day winter break, with all schools remaining closed from December 20 to December 31. Officials said the situation will be reviewed in early January, and holidays may be extended if severe cold, cold wave conditions or dense fog persist. Parents and students will be informed of any changes through schools.

Published at : 16 Dec 2025 09:46 PM (IST)
School Holiday Tamil Nadu Schools Telangana Schools PUNJAB
Read more
