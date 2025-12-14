Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesSchool Holiday On December 15: Check Which States Have Announced Closures

School Holiday On December 15: Check Which States Have Announced Closures

Students and parents are advised to regularly check official notifications from education departments and local school authorities for the latest updates on closures.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Dec 2025 09:28 PM (IST)
With Delhi’s air quality deteriorating to severe levels, the imposition of GRAP-IV (Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan) has triggered widespread concern among students and parents over whether schools and colleges will remain open on Monday, December 15. While there is no blanket closure order yet, the Directorate of Education has issued specific instructions on school operations, including the continuation of hybrid classes for most grades. Authorities have also kept the option open to suspend physical classes further, depending on local conditions.

Delhi Schools Under GRAP-IV

According to the Directorate of Education’s order, schools up to Class V and Classes VI to XI in Delhi will continue classes in hybrid mode, combining online and offline learning. However, Classes X and XII have been excluded from this arrangement and are expected to continue with physical classes, given the proximity of board examinations.

Schools have been advised to minimise physical attendance as far as possible while ensuring continuity of academic instruction through digital platforms. Under GRAP-IV, both the Delhi government and state governments have the authority to suspend physical classes for Classes VI to IX and Class XI if air quality conditions worsen further.

Parents and students have been urged to remain alert to fresh advisories, as decisions may change at short notice depending on pollution levels.

Winter Vacations & Other States

In the Winter Zone, including the Kashmir Valley and high-altitude regions of Jammu, schools have already begun their extended winter vacations earlier this month. These schools will remain closed through the winter period.

In Delhi, the official winter break is scheduled from December 23, 2025, to January 1, 2026. However, authorities have indicated that these dates could be revised if weather conditions or pollution levels demand further adjustments.

Meanwhile, schools in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana are continuing as usual for now. The official winter vacations in these states are expected to begin later in December- around December 20 to early January-or in early January 2026, depending on state-level decisions.

Advisory For Parents & Students

Students and parents are advised to regularly check official notifications from education departments and local school authorities for the latest updates on closures, hybrid classes and winter holidays. Schools may issue individual circulars based on local air quality and administrative directions.

Authorities have stressed that health considerations will remain the top priority as pollution levels continue to be closely monitored.

Published at : 14 Dec 2025 09:28 PM (IST)
