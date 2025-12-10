School Holiday On December 11: Check Which States Have Announced Closures

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Schools across multiple Indian states are set to remain closed on various dates this week due to elections, severe weather, and scheduled winter vacations. Kerala will shut all government and private schools on December 11 to facilitate the second phase of the local body elections, while parts of Telangana may also see closures as polling centres are set up in school buildings. In Jammu and Kashmir, several districts have suspended classes because of intense cold and snowfall, and Delhi schools are preparing for their annual winter break later this month. Authorities have urged parents and students to rely on official updates.

Kerala, Telangana Schools Affected By Elections

Kerala has announced a state-wide school holiday on December 11 as the second phase of the 2025 Local Body Elections takes place from 7am to 6pm. Voting is being held across 1,199 local bodies, with counting scheduled for December 13. Schools in Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod will remain closed, and parents have been advised to contact schools directly for any clarifications.

In Telangana, the Panchayat elections are underway, with the first phase of polling set for December 11. As many government schools are being used as polling stations and teachers have been assigned election duties, closures may be implemented locally on December 10 and 11. Some private schools may also shut if they are allocated for polling. Official confirmation from the state government is awaited.

Weather-Related Closures

In Jammu and Kashmir, schools in several hilly areas will remain shut between December 8 and 14 due to severe cold, early snowfall and dense fog. Officials have stated that road conditions pose safety risks for students and have issued a winter advisory to all educational institutions during this period.

Meanwhile, Delhi schools are preparing for their annual winter break, expected to run from December 23 to January 1, 2026. The closure coincides with the seasonal drop in temperatures across the NCR region.

Parents are advised to monitor official district circulars, school notices and verified local news sources for accurate and up-to-date information on holiday schedules.