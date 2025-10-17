BJP Fields Morpal Suman For Rajasthan’s Anta Bypoll After MLA’s Disqualification

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday named Morpal Suman as its candidate for the upcoming bypoll in Rajasthan's Anta assembly seat.

Suman is currently the pradhan of the Baran Panchayat Samiti.

"After a series of discussions, surveys and deliberations, the party has announced Morpal Suman as its candidate... He will definitely win the election," BJP state president Madan Rathore said.

The by-election was necessitated following the disqualification of sitting BJP MLA Kanwarlal Meena, who was found guilty of threatening a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) with a pistol.

The Congress party candidate, Pramod Jain, had filed his nomination papers earlier this week. With both major parties declaring their candidates, the contest is expected to be a closely watched one.

According to the electoral rolls updated as of October 1, 2025, there are 2,27,563 registered voters in the constituency.

The voting for assembly bypolls in eight constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Punjab, Telangana and Rajasthan will be held on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

The Election Commission had on Monday issued the notification for the by-elections, formally opening the nomination process.

Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan said the nominations can be filed until October 21, except on October 19 and 20, which are public holidays for Diwali. The scrutiny of papers will take place on October 23, and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 27.

On October 15, the BJP had announced its candidates for the bypolls, fielding Aga Syed Mohsin and Devyani Rana from Budgam and Nagrota seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

The party named Babulal Soren for the bye-election in Jharkhand's Ghatshila seat that is reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

According to the list, Jay Dholakia is set to fight from the Nuapada seat in Odisha, while Lankala Deepak Reddy will contest from Jubilee Hills in Telangana.

