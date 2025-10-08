Hyderabad, Oct 8 (PTI) The ruling Congress in Telangana on Wednesday announced V Naveen Yadav as its candidate for the November 11 bypoll to Jubilee Hills assembly constituency here.

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal issued a statement announcing Naveen Yadav's candidature.

Yadav had contested the 2014 Telangana assembly polls on behalf of Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM and as an independent in the 2018 elections. Yadav (41) had joined Congress in 2023.

Significantly, a police case was registered against Naveen Yadav recently for allegedly distributing printed e-EPICs without holograms at an event here.

The bypoll is necessitated due to demise of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath following a heart attack in June this year.

Congress announces Pramod Jain as its candidate for upcoming Anta Assembly by-poll in Rajasthan

The Congress on Wednesday announced Pramod Jain as its candidate for the upcoming Anta Assembly by-poll.

In a message posted on X, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra said, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the Congress party nominating Shri Pramod Jain Bhaya Ji as the Congress candidate for the Anta Assembly by-poll." Dotasra also expressed confidence in Jain's ability to connect with voters.

Baran district's Anta Assembly constituency, which fell vacant after disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena, will go to by-poll next month. He was convicted in a 20-year-old case, which involved pointing a pistol at an SDM.

Voting will take place on November 11 and counting will be held on November 14. Nomination will start from 13 October, he last date for filing nominations is October 21 and the last date for withdrawal is October 27.

Of the total 200 seats, the ruling BJP has 118 seats, Congress 66, independents eight, Bharat Adivasi Party four, BSP two and Rashtriya Lok Dal one.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)