Assembly Bypolls 2025 Date: 8 Seats Across 7 States Set To See Voting On Nov 11 — Details

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday released the schedule for byelections to fill eight vacant Assembly seats across seven states, with polling set for November 11 and counting to take place on November 14. According to the Commission, the bypolls will be held in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Telangana, Punjab, Mizoram, and Odisha.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Budgam constituency fell vacant following the resignation of Omar Abdullah, while Nagrota faces a bypoll due to the death of Devender Singh Rana. The Anta seat in Rajasthan became vacant after BJP MLA Kanwarlal Meena was disqualified upon conviction and sentencing for pointing a pistol at a sub-divisional magistrate.

In Jharkhand, the Ghatshila (ST) seat fell vacant following the demise of Education Minister and JMM leader Ramdas Soren. Similarly, Jubilee Hills in Telangana will go to polls after the death of MLA Maganti Gopinath, and Tarn Taran in Punjab following the passing of AAP MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal.

In Mizoram, the Dampa (ST) seat became vacant after Lalrintluanga Saila’s death, while Nuapada in Odisha will witness a bypoll due to the demise of BJD MLA and former minister Rajendra Dholakia, a four-time legislator.

Poll Schedule, Model Code of Conduct

The gazette notification for the bypolls will be issued on October 13, and the last date for filing nominations is October 20 or 21, depending on the state. Scrutiny will take place on October 22 or 23, and candidature withdrawal will close between October 24 and 27, as per the detailed schedule shared by the ECI in its Annexure-I.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into immediate effect in all districts where the constituencies are located, the Commission said, citing its letter dated 2 January 2024, available on the official website.

Voting Arrangements and Candidate Guidelines

The ECI confirmed that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) will be used in all polling stations. Adequate numbers of these machines have been allocated to ensure smooth conduct of elections.

Voters will be identified primarily through their Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPIC), though alternative documents such as Aadhaar, driving licence, passport, PAN card, and health insurance cards will also be accepted.

The Commission emphasised transparency regarding candidates with criminal antecedents, stating that such information must be published three times during the campaign across newspapers and television channels. Political parties fielding such candidates are required to do the same, with details uploaded to their official websites and social media handles. This mandate follows the Supreme Court’s directives in Writ Petition (C) No. 784 of 2015 and Writ Petition (Civil) No. 536 of 2011.

The ECI also reminded intending candidates to obtain “No Dues Certificates” from relevant government departments if they have previously occupied official accommodation, as per its circular dated 3 May 2024.

Electoral Rolls and Bihar Poll Overlap

The Commission underscored its commitment to maintaining “pure and updated electoral rolls”, noting that revisions were carried out with qualifying dates of 1 April and 1 July 2025, depending on the state. Continuous updates will remain open until 10 days before the last date for nominations.

The bypolls will coincide with the Bihar Assembly elections, which are scheduled for November 6 and 11.