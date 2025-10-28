Security Forces Foil Major Naxal Plot, Recover 40 Kg IED In Sukma

Sukma (Chhattisgarh), Oct 28 (PTI) Security forces on Tuesday recovered a powerful 40-kg improvised explosive device (IED), planted by Maoists, in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, officials said.

A joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 159th battalion and district police unearthed the explosive along the Fulbagdi-Badeshetti road, they said.

"The explosive was planted to target security forces. It was safely neutralised by the security forces," a police official said, adding that a major tragedy was averted with the IED recovery.

Maoists often plant IEDs to target security personnel, who use such routes during anti-Naxal operations in the interior pockets of the Bastar region, which includes Sukma district. Civilians have fallen prey to such traps laid by ultras in the past, according to police.

On June 9 this year, Additional Superintendent of Police (Konta division) Akash Rao Girepunje was killed and two officers were injured after an IED planted by Naxalites exploded at a stone quarry in Sukma district.

