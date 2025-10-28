Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025Dual Voter ID Row: Prashant Kishore In Trouble - What Could Be The Punishment?

Dual Voter ID Row: Prashant Kishore In Trouble - What Could Be The Punishment?

The ECI has repeatedly urged voters holding duplicate registrations to correct their records voluntarily by filling out Form 7 or Form 8, which allow deletion or modification of entries.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 05:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Political strategist Prashant Kishor has entered Bihar’s political battlefield with renewed vigour, but a new controversy has overshadowed his campaign. His name has reportedly been found on voter lists in both Bihar and West Bengal, sparking debate and political unease. Beyond posters, rallies and speeches, voter list scrutiny has now become a potent electoral weapon. The central question is whether this is an administrative lapse or a deliberate act of fraud - and, if so, what punishment applies under law.

Possessing Two Voter Cards Is a Punishable Offence

In India, every citizen aged 18 or above is entitled to an EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card). As per election laws and Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines, no voter’s name should appear on electoral rolls in more than one assembly constituency or state. If an individual deliberately conceals a prior registration and applies afresh elsewhere, it constitutes a criminal offence.

Legal Framework and Possible Punishment

Under the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and related provisions, dual voter registration is treated as a serious violation. Intentionally concealing a previous registration while applying for a new one is punishable with a fine and/or imprisonment. In certain cases, the punishment may extend to one year of imprisonment.

Courts and the Election Commission have clarified that if the duplication results from an inadvertent error, corrections can be made. However, deliberate concealment invites strict legal action.

Context and Intent Matter in Enforcement

Punishment is not automatically imposed in all cases. Election authorities consider the context, intent and evidence of concealment. Whether the individual genuinely changed residence, failed to cancel an earlier registration, or knowingly submitted false information - all these factors are determined after investigation. The ECI has repeatedly urged voters holding duplicate registrations to correct their records voluntarily by filling out Form 7 or Form 8, which allow deletion or modification of entries.

Status of Action in Prashant Kishor’s Case

In Prashant Kishor’s case, his team has stated that an application has been submitted to cancel his voter ID registered in West Bengal. The matter is currently under the process of correction. However, formal inquiry and procedural review will still be required. Should the investigation establish deliberate concealment, action may be initiated under the Representation of the People Act and related penal provisions.

Also read
Published at : 28 Oct 2025 05:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission Prashant Kishore Dual Voter ID Card
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'Govt Job To All Families': Tejashwi Releases Mahagathbandhan's Manifesto For Bihar Polls
'Govt Job To All Families': Tejashwi Releases Mahagathbandhan's Manifesto For Bihar Polls
Election 2025
ECI Issues Notice To Prashant Kishor For Dual Voter Registration In Bihar & West Bengal
ECI Issues Notice To Prashant Kishor For Dual Voter Registration In Bihar & West Bengal
India
Delhi Conducts First-Ever Cloud Seeding Trial To Combat Air Pollution, Rains Likely Soon
Delhi Conducts First-Ever Cloud Seeding Trial To Combat Air Pollution, Rains Likely Soon
Cities
Bus Catches Fire At Delhi Airport, No Passengers Onboard
Bus Catches Fire At Delhi Airport, No Passengers Onboard
Advertisement

Videos

Mahagathbandhan Manifesto to Focus on Youth and Women: Monthly Aid, Jobs for Every Household Expected
Chhath Puja Concludes with Arghya to Rising Sun: Leaders and Devotees Offer Prayers Across India
Breaking: Delhi to Ban BS4 and BS5 Diesel Vehicles from Nov 1: Only BS6 Models Allowed Entry
Double Voter Controversy: Prashant Kishor Listed as Voter in Both Bengal and Bihar, EC Probes Begin
Breaking: Mahagathbandhan to Unveil Bihar Poll Manifesto: Jobs for Every Family, ₹2,500 Aid for Women
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget