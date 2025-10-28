Dual Voter ID Row: Prashant Kishore In Trouble - What Could Be The Punishment?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Political strategist Prashant Kishor has entered Bihar’s political battlefield with renewed vigour, but a new controversy has overshadowed his campaign. His name has reportedly been found on voter lists in both Bihar and West Bengal, sparking debate and political unease. Beyond posters, rallies and speeches, voter list scrutiny has now become a potent electoral weapon. The central question is whether this is an administrative lapse or a deliberate act of fraud - and, if so, what punishment applies under law.

Possessing Two Voter Cards Is a Punishable Offence

In India, every citizen aged 18 or above is entitled to an EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card). As per election laws and Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines, no voter’s name should appear on electoral rolls in more than one assembly constituency or state. If an individual deliberately conceals a prior registration and applies afresh elsewhere, it constitutes a criminal offence.

Legal Framework and Possible Punishment

Under the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and related provisions, dual voter registration is treated as a serious violation. Intentionally concealing a previous registration while applying for a new one is punishable with a fine and/or imprisonment. In certain cases, the punishment may extend to one year of imprisonment.

Courts and the Election Commission have clarified that if the duplication results from an inadvertent error, corrections can be made. However, deliberate concealment invites strict legal action.

Context and Intent Matter in Enforcement

Punishment is not automatically imposed in all cases. Election authorities consider the context, intent and evidence of concealment. Whether the individual genuinely changed residence, failed to cancel an earlier registration, or knowingly submitted false information - all these factors are determined after investigation. The ECI has repeatedly urged voters holding duplicate registrations to correct their records voluntarily by filling out Form 7 or Form 8, which allow deletion or modification of entries.

Status of Action in Prashant Kishor’s Case

In Prashant Kishor’s case, his team has stated that an application has been submitted to cancel his voter ID registered in West Bengal. The matter is currently under the process of correction. However, formal inquiry and procedural review will still be required. Should the investigation establish deliberate concealment, action may be initiated under the Representation of the People Act and related penal provisions.