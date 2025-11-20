LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (November 20, 2025): KARUNYA PLUS KN-598 THURSDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Soon
Live Kerala Lottery Result Today (November 20, 2025): Today, KARUNYA PLUS KN-598 draw takes place at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest Kerala lottery live results.
The KARUNYA PLUS Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every THURSDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KN” followed by the draw number.
Kerala Lottery Sambad KARUNYA PLUS KN-598 THURSDAY: Price Of A Single Ticket And Entire Book
|1
|Bhagyathara
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Monday
|2
|Sthree Sakthi
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Tuesday
|3
|Dhanalakshmi
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Wednesday
|4
|Karunya Plus
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Thursday
|5
|Suvarna Keralam
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Friday
|6
|Karunya
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Saturday
|7
|Samriddhi
|50/-
|1250/-
|10,000,000/-
|Sunday
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-598 THURSDAY Result: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is More Than One Lakh?
If the prize is more than one lakh rupees, the winning ticket must be presented to the Director of State Lotteries after the winner's name, address, and signature are pasted on the ticket's back along with the necessary paperwork.