LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (November 20, 2025): KARUNYA PLUS KN-598 THURSDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (November 20, 2025): KARUNYA PLUS KN-598 THURSDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Live Kerala Lottery Result Today (November 20, 2025): Today, KARUNYA PLUS KN-598 draw takes place at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest Kerala lottery live results.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 02:02 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (20.11.2025): KARUNYA PLUS KN-598 THURSDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 Crore bumper jackpot
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (November 20, 2025)
Source : Pinterest/brightfuturepicks

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Thursday, 20-11-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

Kerala Lottery Result Today (November 20, 2025): KARUNYA PLUS KN-598 THURSDAY 3PM Bumper Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

The winners list is coming soon! Click here to check the latest KARUNYA PLUS KN-598 winners.

The KARUNYA PLUS Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every THURSDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KN” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-598 THURSDAY 3 PM Result - TO BE OUT SOON

14:02 PM (IST)  •  20 Nov 2025

Kerala Lottery Sambad KARUNYA PLUS KN-598 THURSDAY: Price Of A Single Ticket And Entire Book

1 Bhagyathara 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Monday
2 Sthree Sakthi 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Tuesday
3 Dhanalakshmi 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Wednesday
4 Karunya Plus 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Thursday
5 Suvarna Keralam 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Friday
6 Karunya 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Saturday
7 Samriddhi 50/- 1250/- 10,000,000/- Sunday

 

13:55 PM (IST)  •  20 Nov 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-598 THURSDAY Result: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is More Than One Lakh?

If the prize is more than one lakh rupees, the winning ticket must be presented to the Director of State Lotteries after the winner's name, address, and signature are pasted on the ticket's back along with the necessary paperwork.

 

Tags :
New Update
