Kerala Lottery Result LIVE (November 21, 2025): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-28 FRIDAY Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Suvarna Keralam SK-28 Kerala Lottery Result LIVE at 3 PM! Check all winning numbers for the Friday, 21-11-2025 draw. The full list of winners for the ₹1 Crore jackpot is announced here.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 09:03 AM (IST)

LIVE

Source : Pinterest/dailymail

Background

The winners list is coming soon! Click here to check the latest SUVARNA KERALAM SK-28 winners.

The SUVARNA KERALAM Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every FRIDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KN” followed by the draw number.

The Kerala Lottery Result Suvarna Keralam SK-28 3 PM has now been declared, and thousands of participants are checking their numbers to see if fortune has favoured them today. The Kerala lottery system is known for its transparency and wide participation, attracting players from across the state who purchase the Kerala Lottery Ticket both offline and through authorised digital platforms. With more people showing interest in Kerala lottery online purchase, the demand for timely and accurate updates has increased significantly.

Participants who completed their Kerala lottery registration earlier are now eagerly tracking the Kerala Lottery Live Result to verify winning numbers and prize tiers. The Suvarna Keralam draw, held every Friday, is popular for its attractive prize structure and steady credibility. Stay tuned as the officially released results help players confirm their winnings and next steps.

SUVARNA KERALAM-28 Lottery Prize Details

  • First Prize: 1 Crore
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 30 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 5 LAKH
  • Fourth Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • Sixth Place: Rs. 1,000
  • 7th Place: Rs. 500
  • 8th Place: Rs. 200
  • 9th Place: Rs. 100

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

