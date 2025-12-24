Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 24, 2025: DHANALEKSHMI DL-32 Draw DECLARED, 1st Prize 1 Crore

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 24, 2025: DHANALEKSHMI DL-32 Draw DECLARED, 1st Prize 1 Crore

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: December 24, 2025 DHANALEKSHMI DL-32 winners will be out at 3 PM today. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 01:49 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 24, 2025: DHANALEKSHMI DL-32 Draw DECLARED, 1st Prize 1 Crore
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 24, 2025
Source : Pinterest/ surrxskii

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday, 24-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 24, 2025: DHANALEKSHMI DL-32 Draw DECLARED, 1st Prize 1 Crore

The winners list will be out soon! Click here to check the latest DHANALEKSHMI DL-32 winners.

Kerala Lottery Results: Complete Winning Numbers, Past Draws, And Prize Details

The DHANALEKSHMI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Wednesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “DL” followed by the draw number.

Kerala DHANALEKSHMI DL-32 WEDNESDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 30 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 5 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 240

The Kerala Lottery Result DHANALEKSHMI DL-32 for the 3 PM draw has now been published, and thousands of players are checking the Kerala Lottery Live Result Today to confirm whether their ticket has won. The DHANALEKSHMI Wednesday draw continues to be one of the most followed weekly lotteries under the official Kerala State Lotteries programme.

The Kerala Lottery system is widely trusted for its transparent process and large participation. Every week, players across the state purchase their Kerala Lottery ticket through authorised retail counters and approved online platforms, increasing the demand for fast, accurate, real-time Kerala Lottery updates.

Participants who completed their Kerala lottery registration are now tracking this LIVE Kerala Lottery result to verify the winning numbers and prize categories for the DHANALEKSHMI DL-32 draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

13:49 PM (IST)  •  24 Dec 2025

Kerela Lottery Results 24.12.2025: DHANALEKSHMI DL-32 - Price Of A Single Ticket And Entire Book

1 Win Win 40/- 750/- 75,00,000/- Monday
2 Sthree Sakthi 40/- 750/- 75,00,000/- Tuesday
3 Fifty Fifty 50/- 750/- 1,00,00,000/- Wednesday
4 Karunya Plus 40/- 750/- 80,00,000/- Thursday
5 Nirmal 40/- 750/- 70,00,000/- Friday
6 Karunya 40/- 1250/- 80,00,000/- Saturday
7 Akshaya 40/- 1250/- 70,00,000/- Sunday
13:44 PM (IST)  •  24 Dec 2025

Kerala Lottery DHANALEKSHMI DL-32 WEDNESDAY (December 24, 2025): Can You Sell It For More Than Its Face Value?

No, under no circumstances may a Kerala lottery ticket be sold for more than face value.

