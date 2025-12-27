Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 27.12.2025: SATURDAY KARUNA KR-736, ₹1 CR First Prize Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 27.12.2025: SATURDAY KARUNA KR-736, ₹1 CR First Prize Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: December 27, 2025 KARUNYA KR-736 winners will be out at 3 PM today. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 27 Dec 2025 02:21 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
kerala lottery results live out today karunya kr-736 winning numbers 27-12-2025 friday 3pm draw declared first prize 1 crore check full winners list LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 27.12.2025: SATURDAY KARUNA KR-736, ₹1 CR First Prize Draw Result - To Be Out Soon
LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 27.12.2025
Source : Pinterest/surrxskii

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Saturday, 26-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 27.12.2025: SATURDAY KARUNA KR-736, ₹1 CR First Prize Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

Nagaland Lottery Sambad SATURDAY (27.12.2025): Dear NARMADA MORNING 1 PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Winners

The winners list will be out soon! Click here to check the latest KARUNYA KR-736 winners.

Kerala Lottery Results: Complete Winning Numbers, Past Draws, And Prize Details

The KARUNYA Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Saturday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KR” followed by the draw number.

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Yesterday OUT 26.12.2025: ₹1 CR First Prize Ticket No. RJ 336954, SUVARNA KERALAM SK-33 | Check Complete List

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 27.12.2025: SATURDAY KARUNA KR-736, ₹1 CR First Prize Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

The Kerala Lottery Result Today for KARUNYA KR-736, drawn at 3 PM, has now been officially released, generating massive interest among ticket holders across the state. Thousands of players are actively refreshing the Kerala Lottery Live Result Today page to check their numbers in this much-awaited Saturday draw.

The KARUNYA Lottery continues to be one of the most popular weekly schemes under the Kerala State Lotteries Department, widely known for its transparent draw process, timely declaration of results, and reliable prize distribution. With participation rising every week, searches for real-time Kerala Lottery result updates remain consistently high.

Players who purchased Kerala Lottery tickets through authorised retail outlets and verified online platforms are closely tracking the LIVE Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-736 result list, including complete winning numbers and prize categories. Interest in the Kerala Lottery Result Today KARUNYA KR-736 remains strong as participants monitor official announcements.

As the Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-736 3 PM result is published, excitement continues to build across Kerala, with players eager to confirm whether their ticket has secured a winning position. Stay tuned to this live blog for Kerala Lottery today live updates, KARUNYA KR-736 winning numbers, prize-wise result details, and official updates as they are released.

Kerala KARUNYA KR-736 Saturday: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 25 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 10 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 100

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

14:21 PM (IST)  •  27 Dec 2025

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE: Bumper Draws Details And MONTH Of Announcement

UPCOMING DRAW

  • Christmas New Year Bumper January 24, 2026 (First Prize: 20 Crore)

OTHER BUMPER DRAWS

  • Summer Bumper (March 10 Crore)
  • Vishu Bumper (May 12 Crore)
  • Monsoon Bumper (July 10 Crore)
  • Thiruvonam Bumper October 9, 2025 (First Prize, 25 Crore)
  • Pooja Bumper November 22, 2025 (First Prize, 12 Crore)
  • Christmas New Year Bumper February 5, 2025 (First Prize: 20 Crore)
14:15 PM (IST)  •  27 Dec 2025

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE: KARUNYA KR-736 SATURDAY - Tax Deduction And Commission

If the prize money awarded to today's Kerala lottery winners is less than Rs. 5,000, they can collect it from any Kerala lottery shop. However, for amounts above Rs. 5,000, the Kerela Lottery Ticket must be submitted at a bank or government lottery office along with valid claim documents. As per rules, a 10% agent commission and a 30% tax deduction are applicable on the winnings, as reflected in the official Kerela lottery results.

