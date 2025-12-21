Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 21.12.2025: ₹1 CR First Prize, SAMRUDHI SM-34 - To Be Out Soon

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 21.12.2025: ₹1 CR First Prize, SAMRUDHI SM-34 - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: December 21, 2025 SAMRUDHI SM-34 winners will be announced at 3 PM today. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 21 Dec 2025 01:43 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Source : Twitter/@VAAGAI_LOTTERY

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Sunday, 21-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

ALSO READ: LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT 20.12.2025: ₹1 CR First Prize Ticket No. KU 500563, KARUNYA KR-735 | Check Complete List

The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest SAMRUDHI SM-34 winners.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (21.12.2025): Dear YAMUNA Morning 1PM Lucky Draw Declared - 1st Prize 1 Crore

Kerala Lottery Results: Complete Winning Numbers, Past Draws, And Prize Details

The SAMRUDHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Sunday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SM” followed by the draw number.

The Kerala Lottery Result Today for SAMRUDHI SM-34 has been officially announced for the 3 PM Kerala Lottery draw, leading to a sharp spike in searches as thousands of participants check the Kerala Lottery Live Result Today. The SAMRUDHI Sunday Lottery is among the most followed weekly lotteries conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, witnessing massive participation across the state every week.

Backed by the government and known for its transparent lottery draw process, the Kerala Lottery continues to enjoy strong public trust. Players purchase their Kerala Lottery tickets through authorised lottery agents, registered retail counters, and approved online platforms, increasing the demand for fast, accurate, and real-time Kerala Lottery results and updates.

Participants who have completed their Kerala Lottery registration are actively tracking the LIVE Kerala Lottery Result for SAMRUDHI SM-34, closely checking the winning numbers list, prize categories, jackpot amount, and consolation prizes to confirm whether their ticket has won in today’s 3 PM Kerala Lottery result.

Kerala SAMRUDHI SM-34 Sunday: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 25 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 5 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 100

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

13:43 PM (IST)  •  21 Dec 2025

Kerala Lottery SUMRUDHI SM-34 SUNDAY (December 21, 2025): Can You Sell It For More Than Its Face Value?

No, under no circumstances may a Kerala lottery ticket be sold for more than face value.

13:39 PM (IST)  •  21 Dec 2025

Kerala Lottery Result SAMRUDHI SM-34 SUNDAY: It Possible for Another State Individual to Purchase The Ticket?

Kerala lottery ticket purchase is in accordance with government policy. Kerala lottery tickets are only sold within the state, and only state residents are eligible to win prizes.

 

