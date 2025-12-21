Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesNortheastLIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (21.12.2025): Dear YAMUNA Morning 1PM Lucky Draw Declared - 1st Prize 1 Crore

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday, December 21, 2025: Dear YAMUNA Morning, Dear VIXEN Day, Dear TOUCAN Evening Lottery will be declared today at 1 PM, 6PM, & 8PM respectively.1st Prize 1 CRORE

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 21 Dec 2025 12:15 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (21.12.2025): Dear YAMUNA Morning 1 PM Dear VIXEN Day 6 PM Dear TOUCAN Evening 8 PM Friday Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 CRORE Bumper Jackpot Lottery Latest News live updates northeast news lottery result live December 21 lotterysambadresult.in lotterysambad.one LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (21.12.2025): Dear YAMUNA Morning 1PM Lucky Draw Declared - 1st Prize 1 Crore
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad SUNDAY (21.12.2025)
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Live Nagaland Lottery Results Sunday, 21-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

The Yamuna MORNING Lottery, part of Nagaland's seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Sunday . Each ticket is priced at ₹6 , and it is held daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima 797001.

Nagaland Lottery Result Today Dear Yamuna Morning LIVE is finally out, and thousands of hopeful players are eagerly checking their tickets to see if they have struck the jackpot. The Dear Yamuna Morning Lottery is one of the most popular daily lottery draws in Nagaland, known for its attractive prize structure and consistent credibility among players.

The Nagaland lottery system is renowned for its transparency and wide participation. Every day, thousands of people purchase their Nagaland Lottery ticket from authorised offline sellers as well as approved digital platforms. With the growing popularity of Nagaland Lottery online purchase, players now expect fast, accurate, and real-time updates for every draw.

As soon as the Nagaland Lottery Result Today Dear Yamuna Morning is released, winners are advised to carefully match their ticket numbers with the officially announced result list. All prize claims must be submitted through authorised lottery offices along with valid identification and the original winning ticket.

Stay tuned for the complete and updated Dear Yamuna Morning Nagaland Lottery result list, prize breakdown, and winner verification process, so you don’t miss a single update from today’s exciting draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

12:15 PM (IST)  •  21 Dec 2025

Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today: SUNDAY (21.12.2025) - Who Is The Organizer?

The director of Nagaland State Lotteries is in charge of managing and organizing the lottery in the state of Nagaland, as is the case with all other lotteries.

12:10 PM (IST)  •  21 Dec 2025

Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today: SUNDAY, December 21, 2025 - Dear YAMUNA, Dear VIXEN And Dear TOUCAN - Full Details

Every day at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm, the most recent Nagaland State Lottery results are updated on this page. To find the most recent winning numbers of the Nagaland state lottery, follow ABP Live English.

