Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 20, 2025: KARUNYA KR-735 Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: December 20, 2025 KARUNYA KR-735 winners will be out at 3 PM today. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.
Kerala Lottery Results Saturday, 20-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement
The winners list will be out soon! Click here to check the latest KARUNYA KR-735 winners.
The KARUNYA Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Saturday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KR” followed by the draw number.
Kerala KARUNYA KR-735 SATURDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners
- First Prize: 1 CRORE
- Consolation prize: 5,000
- Second Place: 25 Lakh
- Third Prize: 10 Lakh
- Fourth Prize: 5,000
- Fifth Prize: 2,000
- Sixth Place: 1,000
- 7th Place: 500
- 8th Place: 200
- 9th Place: 100
The Kerala Lottery Result KARUNYA KR-735 for the 3 PM draw has now been published, and thousands of players are checking the Kerala Lottery Live Result Today to confirm whether their ticket has won. The KARUNYA Saturday draw continues to be one of the most followed weekly lotteries under the official Kerala State Lotteries programme.
The Kerala Lottery system is widely trusted for its transparent process and large participation. Every week, players across the state purchase their Kerala Lottery ticket through authorised retail counters and approved online platforms, increasing the demand for fast, accurate, real-time Kerala Lottery updates.
Participants who completed their Kerala lottery registration are now tracking this LIVE Kerala Lottery result to verify the winning numbers and prize categories for the KARUNYA KR-735 draw.
[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]
KARUNYA KR-735 Lottery Result: History And Significance
Among the seven weekly lotteries is KARUNYA. The Karunya Lottery Draw takes place at 3 pm on Fridays. Every lottery has an alphabetical code to represent it, and the KARUNYA lottery code is "KR," which also includes the draw number.