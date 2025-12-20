Kerala Lottery Results Saturday, 20-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 20, 2025: KARUNYA KR-735 Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

The winners list will be out soon!

The KARUNYA Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Saturday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KR” followed by the draw number.

Kerala KARUNYA KR-735 SATURDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners First Prize: 1 CRORE

Consolation prize: 5,000

Second Place: 25 Lakh

Third Prize: 10 Lakh

Fourth Prize: 5,000

Fifth Prize: 2,000

Sixth Place: 1,000

7th Place: 500

8th Place: 200

9th Place: 100

The Kerala Lottery Result KARUNYA KR-735 for the 3 PM draw has now been published, and thousands of players are checking the Kerala Lottery Live Result Today to confirm whether their ticket has won. The KARUNYA Saturday draw continues to be one of the most followed weekly lotteries under the official Kerala State Lotteries programme.

The Kerala Lottery system is widely trusted for its transparent process and large participation. Every week, players across the state purchase their Kerala Lottery ticket through authorised retail counters and approved online platforms, increasing the demand for fast, accurate, real-time Kerala Lottery updates.

Participants who completed their Kerala lottery registration are now tracking this LIVE Kerala Lottery result to verify the winning numbers and prize categories for the KARUNYA KR-735 draw.