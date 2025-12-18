Kerala Lottery Results Thursday, 18-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

The KARUNYA Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Thursday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KN” followed by the draw number.

The Kerala Lottery Result Today for KARUNYA PLUS KN-602 has been officially declared for the 3 PM draw, triggering a surge in searches as thousands of players rush to check the Kerala Lottery Live Result Today. The KARUNYA Thursday Lottery remains one of the most popular weekly draws conducted under the Kerala State Lotteries Department, drawing massive participation every week.

Known for its transparent draw process and government-backed credibility, the Kerala Lottery continues to attract players across the state. Every week, buyers purchase their Kerala Lottery tickets through authorised lottery agents, retail counters, and approved online platforms, driving strong demand for fast, accurate, and real-time Kerala Lottery updates.

Players who completed their Kerala Lottery registration are now closely monitoring the LIVE Kerala Lottery Result for KARUNYA PLUS KN-602, checking the winning numbers, prize structure, and jackpot details to confirm whether their ticket has secured a prize in today’s 3 PM Kerala Lottery draw.

Kerala KARUNYA PLUS KN-602 Thursday: Mega Prizes For Winners

First Prize: 1 CRORE

Consolation prize: 5,000

Second Place: 30 Lakh

Third Prize: 5 Lakh

Fourth Prize: 5,000

Fifth Prize: 2,000

Sixth Place: 1,000

7th Place: 500

8th Place: 200

9th Place: 100