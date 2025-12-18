Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 18.12.2025 OUT: KARUNYA PLUS KN-602 Thrusday Bumper Lucky Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: December 18, 2025 KARUNYA PLUS KN-602 winners will be announced at 3 PM today. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 01:52 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 18.12.2025 OUT
Source : Twitter/@awwmishaaa

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Thursday, 18-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

LIVE Nagaland Lottery Result Today (18-12-2025): Dear MAHANADI MORNING THURSDAY ₹ 1Cr Lucky Draw - CHECK WINNERS (FULL LIST)

The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest KARUNYA PLUS KN-602 winners.

[OUT] Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 17, 2025: DHANALEKSHMI DL-31 Draw DECLARED, Check Winners (FULL LIST)

Kerala Lottery Results: Complete Winning Numbers, Past Draws, And Prize Details

The KARUNYA Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Thursday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KN” followed by the draw number.

The Kerala Lottery Result Today for KARUNYA PLUS KN-602 has been officially declared for the 3 PM draw, triggering a surge in searches as thousands of players rush to check the Kerala Lottery Live Result Today. The KARUNYA Thursday Lottery remains one of the most popular weekly draws conducted under the Kerala State Lotteries Department, drawing massive participation every week.

Known for its transparent draw process and government-backed credibility, the Kerala Lottery continues to attract players across the state. Every week, buyers purchase their Kerala Lottery tickets through authorised lottery agents, retail counters, and approved online platforms, driving strong demand for fast, accurate, and real-time Kerala Lottery updates.

Players who completed their Kerala Lottery registration are now closely monitoring the LIVE Kerala Lottery Result for KARUNYA PLUS KN-602, checking the winning numbers, prize structure, and jackpot details to confirm whether their ticket has secured a prize in today’s 3 PM Kerala Lottery draw.

Kerala KARUNYA PLUS KN-602 Thursday: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 30 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 5 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 100

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

13:52 PM (IST)  •  18 Dec 2025

Kerela Lottery Results 18.12.2025: KARUNYA PLUS KN-602 THURSDAY - Price Of A Single Ticket And Entire Book

1 Win Win 40/- 750/- 75,00,000/- Monday
2 Sthree Sakthi 40/- 750/- 75,00,000/- Tuesday
3 Fifty Fifty 50/- 750/- 1,00,00,000/- Wednesday
4 Karunya Plus 40/- 750/- 80,00,000/- Thursday
5 Nirmal 40/- 750/- 70,00,000/- Friday
6 Karunya 40/- 1250/- 80,00,000/- Saturday
7 Akshaya 40/- 1250/- 70,00,000/- Sunday

 

13:46 PM (IST)  •  18 Dec 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-602 THURSDAY (December 18, 2025): Can You Sell It For More Than Its Face Value?

No, under no circumstances may a Kerala lottery ticket be sold for more than face value.

 

Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Kerala State Lottery Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today Kerala State Lottery Today Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Kerala State Lottery Result 3pm Kerala State Lottery 3 P M Today Kerala State Lottery Yesterday Kerala State Lottery 3pm Kerala Today Lottery Result Kerala State Lottery Old Result 3pm Kerala Lottery Result Old Kerala State KARUNYA PLUS KN-602 Lottery
