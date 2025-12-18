LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today 18.12.2025 OUT: KARUNYA PLUS KN-602 Thrusday Bumper Lucky Draw Result - To Be Out Shortly
Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: December 18, 2025 KARUNYA PLUS KN-602 winners will be announced at 3 PM today. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.
Kerala Lottery Results Thursday, 18-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement
The KARUNYA Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Thursday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KN” followed by the draw number.
The Kerala Lottery Result Today for KARUNYA PLUS KN-602 has been officially declared for the 3 PM draw, triggering a surge in searches as thousands of players rush to check the Kerala Lottery Live Result Today. The KARUNYA Thursday Lottery remains one of the most popular weekly draws conducted under the Kerala State Lotteries Department, drawing massive participation every week.
Known for its transparent draw process and government-backed credibility, the Kerala Lottery continues to attract players across the state. Every week, buyers purchase their Kerala Lottery tickets through authorised lottery agents, retail counters, and approved online platforms, driving strong demand for fast, accurate, and real-time Kerala Lottery updates.
Players who completed their Kerala Lottery registration are now closely monitoring the LIVE Kerala Lottery Result for KARUNYA PLUS KN-602, checking the winning numbers, prize structure, and jackpot details to confirm whether their ticket has secured a prize in today’s 3 PM Kerala Lottery draw.
Kerala KARUNYA PLUS KN-602 Thursday: Mega Prizes For Winners
- First Prize: 1 CRORE
- Consolation prize: 5,000
- Second Place: 30 Lakh
- Third Prize: 5 Lakh
- Fourth Prize: 5,000
- Fifth Prize: 2,000
- Sixth Place: 1,000
- 7th Place: 500
- 8th Place: 200
- 9th Place: 100
[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]
Kerela Lottery Results 18.12.2025: KARUNYA PLUS KN-602 THURSDAY - Price Of A Single Ticket And Entire Book
|1
|Win Win
|40/-
|750/-
|75,00,000/-
|Monday
|2
|Sthree Sakthi
|40/-
|750/-
|75,00,000/-
|Tuesday
|3
|Fifty Fifty
|50/-
|750/-
|1,00,00,000/-
|Wednesday
|4
|Karunya Plus
|40/-
|750/-
|80,00,000/-
|Thursday
|5
|Nirmal
|40/-
|750/-
|70,00,000/-
|Friday
|6
|Karunya
|40/-
|1250/-
|80,00,000/-
|Saturday
|7
|Akshaya
|40/-
|1250/-
|70,00,000/-
|Sunday
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-602 THURSDAY (December 18, 2025): Can You Sell It For More Than Its Face Value?
No, under no circumstances may a Kerala lottery ticket be sold for more than face value.