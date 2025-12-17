Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 17, 2025: DHANALEKSHMI DL-31 Draw DECLARED, 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 17, 2025: DHANALEKSHMI DL-31 Draw DECLARED, 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: December 17, 2025 DHANALEKSHMI DL-31 winners will be out at 3 PM today. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 01:21 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
kerala-lottery-result-live-out-today-17-12-2025-dhanalekshmi-dl-31-wednesday-3pm-draw-declared-1-crore-first-prize-check-full-winners-list Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 17, 2025: DHANALEKSHMI DL-31 Draw DECLARED, 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 17, 2025
Source : Canva

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday, 17-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 17, 2025: Check DHANALEKSHMI DL-31 Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

The winners list will be out soon! Click here to check the latest DHANALEKSHMI DL-31 winners.

Kerala Lottery Results: Complete Winning Numbers, Past Draws, And Prize Details

The DHANALEKSHMI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Wednesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “DL” followed by the draw number.

Kerala DHANALEKSHMI DL-31 WEDNESDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 30 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 5 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 170

The Kerala Lottery Result DHANALEKSHMI DL-31 for the 3 PM draw has now been published, and thousands of players are checking the Kerala Lottery Live Result Today to confirm whether their ticket has won. The DHANALEKSHMI Wednesday draw continues to be one of the most followed weekly lotteries under the official Kerala State Lotteries programme.

The Kerala Lottery system is widely trusted for its transparent process and large participation. Every week, players across the state purchase their Kerala Lottery ticket through authorised retail counters and approved online platforms, increasing the demand for fast, accurate, real-time Kerala Lottery updates.

Participants who completed their Kerala lottery registration are now tracking this LIVE Kerala Lottery result to verify the winning numbers and prize categories for the DHANALEKSHMI DL-31 draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

13:21 PM (IST)  •  17 Dec 2025

Kerala Lottery Result Yesterday: STHREE SAKTHI SS-498 TUESDAY 3 PM Draw Result - Check Complete List

OUT Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today 3 PM, December 16, 2025: Check STHREE SAKTHI SS-498, Check Winners (FULL LIST)

The Kerala Lottery Result Today DHANALEKSHMI DL-31 will be declared soon.

Stay tuned for the latest updates. 
13:17 PM (IST)  •  17 Dec 2025

DHANALEKSHMI DL-31 Lottery Result: History And Significance

Among the seven weekly lotteries is DHANALEKSHMI. The Dhanalekshmi Lottery Draw takes place at 3 pm on Mondays. Every lottery has an alphabetical code to represent it, and the DHANALEKSHMI lottery code is "DL," which also includes the draw number.

Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Kerala State Lottery Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today Kerala State Lottery Today Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Kerala State Lottery Result 3pm Kerala State Lottery 3 P M Today Kerala State Lottery Yesterday Kerala State Lottery 3pm Kerala Today Lottery Result Kerala State Lottery Old Result 3pm Kerala Lottery Result Old Kerala State DHANALEKSHMI DL-31 Lottery
New Update
