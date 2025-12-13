Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKeralaKerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 13, 2025: KARUNYA KR-734 Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 13, 2025: KARUNYA KR-734 Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: December 13, 2025 KARUNYA KR-734 winners will be out at 3 PM today. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 13 Dec 2025 01:29 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
kerala-lottery-result-live-out-today-13-12-2025-karunya-kr-734-saturday-3pm-draw-declared-1-crore-first-prize-check-full-winners-list Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 13, 2025: KARUNYA KR-734 Draw Result - To Be Out Soon
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 13, 2025
Source : Pinterest/ginopinna17

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Saturday, 13-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 13, 2025: KARUNYA KR-734 Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

ALSO READ: [OUT] Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 12, 2025: SUVARNA KERALAM SK-31 Draw DECLARED, Check Winners (FULL LIST)

The winners list will be out soon! Click here to check the latest KARUNYA KR-734 winners.

Kerala Lottery Results: Complete Winning Numbers, Past Draws, And Prize Details

The KARUNYA Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Saturday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KR” followed by the draw number.

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad SATURDAY (13.12.2025): Dear NARMADA Morning 1PM Lucky Draw Result - Check Winners (FULL LIST)

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 13, 2025: KARUNYA KR-734 Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

The Kerala Lottery Result KARUNYA KR-734 for the 3 PM draw has now been published, and thousands of players are checking the Kerala Lottery Live Result Today to confirm whether their ticket has won. The KARUNYA Saturday draw continues to be one of the most followed weekly lotteries under the official Kerala State Lotteries programme.

The Kerala Lottery system is widely trusted for its transparent process and large participation. Every week, players across the state purchase their Kerala Lottery ticket through authorised retail counters and approved online platforms, increasing the demand for fast, accurate, real-time Kerala Lottery updates.

Participants who completed their Kerala lottery registration are now tracking this LIVE Kerala Lottery result to verify the winning numbers and prize categories for the KARUNYA KR-734 draw.

Kerala KARUNYA KR-734 Saturday: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 30 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 5 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 100

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

13:28 PM (IST)  •  13 Dec 2025

Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA KR-734 - How 'KARUNYA' Lottery Scheme Supports To Pay Medical Expenses?

The Kerala State lottery has various benefits associated with it. Kerala's welfare programs have benefited from the GST collected from lottery ticket sales. This scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney, and heart diseases, as well as palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day.

13:20 PM (IST)  •  13 Dec 2025

Kerala Lottery Result Yesterday: SUVARNA KERALAM SK-31 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw Result - Check Complete List

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Yesterday, December, 12, 2025: SUVARNA KERALAM SK-32 - Check Winners, FULL LIST

Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Kerala State Lottery Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today Kerala State Lottery Today Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Kerala State Lottery Result 3pm Kerala State Lottery 3 P M Today Kerala State Lottery Yesterday Kerala State Lottery 3pm Kerala Today Lottery Result Kerala State Lottery Old Result 3pm Kerala Lottery Result Old Kerala State KARUNYA KR-734 Lottery
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Imposes GRAP 3 Again As Air Quality Plunges To 'Severe': Check Station-Wise AQI
Delhi Imposes GRAP 3 Again As Air Quality Plunges To 'Severe'
Cities
Multiple Vehicles Collide On Greater Noida Expressway Amid Thick Fog, Several Injured
Multiple Vehicles Collide On Greater Noida Expressway Amid Thick Fog, Several Injured
World
US Lawmakers Introduce Resolution To End Trump's 'Illegal' Tariffs On India
US Lawmakers Introduce Resolution To End Trump's 'Illegal' Tariffs On India
World
Sanskrit To Be Taught At Pak Varsity For First Time Since Partition; Courses On Gita, Mahabharata Soon
Sanskrit To Be Taught At Pakistan University For First Time Since Partition
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Delhi Air Turns Hazardous as AQI Crosses 400, Thick Smog Blankets NCR
Bihar News: Youth Beaten After Being Asked Religion Dies During Treatment in Nawada
Breaking: Tragic Road Accident in Beed Triggers Massive Explosion, Fierce Fire
Messi India Visit: Lionel Messi Arrives in India for 3-Day Tour, to Meet PM Modi
UP BJP President Election: Party President Poll to Begin this Afternoon, Pankaj Choudhary Emerges as Top Contender
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget