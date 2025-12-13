Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 13, 2025: KARUNYA KR-734 Draw Result - To Be Out Soon
Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: December 13, 2025 KARUNYA KR-734 winners will be out at 3 PM today. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.
LIVE
Background
Kerala Lottery Results Saturday, 13-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 13, 2025: KARUNYA KR-734 Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON
ALSO READ: [OUT] Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 12, 2025: SUVARNA KERALAM SK-31 Draw DECLARED, Check Winners (FULL LIST)
The winners list will be out soon! Click here to check the latest KARUNYA KR-734 winners.
The KARUNYA Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Saturday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KR” followed by the draw number.
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad SATURDAY (13.12.2025): Dear NARMADA Morning 1PM Lucky Draw Result - Check Winners (FULL LIST)
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 13, 2025: KARUNYA KR-734 Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON
The Kerala Lottery Result KARUNYA KR-734 for the 3 PM draw has now been published, and thousands of players are checking the Kerala Lottery Live Result Today to confirm whether their ticket has won. The KARUNYA Saturday draw continues to be one of the most followed weekly lotteries under the official Kerala State Lotteries programme.
The Kerala Lottery system is widely trusted for its transparent process and large participation. Every week, players across the state purchase their Kerala Lottery ticket through authorised retail counters and approved online platforms, increasing the demand for fast, accurate, real-time Kerala Lottery updates.
Participants who completed their Kerala lottery registration are now tracking this LIVE Kerala Lottery result to verify the winning numbers and prize categories for the KARUNYA KR-734 draw.
Kerala KARUNYA KR-734 Saturday: Mega Prizes For Winners
- First Prize: 1 CRORE
- Consolation prize: 5,000
- Second Place: 30 Lakh
- Third Prize: 5 Lakh
- Fourth Prize: 5,000
- Fifth Prize: 2,000
- Sixth Place: 1,000
- 7th Place: 500
- 8th Place: 200
- 9th Place: 100
[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]
Kerala Lottery Result: KARUNYA KR-734 - How 'KARUNYA' Lottery Scheme Supports To Pay Medical Expenses?
The Kerala State lottery has various benefits associated with it. Kerala's welfare programs have benefited from the GST collected from lottery ticket sales. This scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney, and heart diseases, as well as palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day.