Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 14, 2025: Check SAMRUDHI SM-33 3 PM Draw Result - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 14, 2025: Check SAMRUDHI SM-33 3 PM Draw Result - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: December 14, 2025 SAMRUDHI SM-33 winners will be out at 3 PM today. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 14 Dec 2025 01:31 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
kerala lottery result live out today 14.12.2025 samrudhi SM 33 sunday 3pm draw declared 1 crore first prize check full winners list Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 14, 2025: Check SAMRUDHI SM-33 3 PM Draw Result - 1st Prize Ticket No. TO BE OUT SOON
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 14, 2025
Source : Canva

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Sunday, 14-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 14, 2025: Check SAMRUDHI SM-33 3 PM Draw [OUT] - Check Full List

Kerala Lottery Results: Complete Winning Numbers, Past Draws, And Prize Details

The winners list is coming soon! Click here to check the latest SAMRUDHI SM-33 winners.

The SAMRUDHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Sunday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SM” followed by the draw number.

Kerala SAMRUDHI SM-33 SUNDAY: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 07 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 5 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 100

The Kerala Lottery Result SAMRUDHI SM-33 3 PM will be declared shortly, and thousands of participants are checking their numbers to see if fortune has favoured them today.

The Kerala lottery system is known for its transparency and wide participation, attracting players from across the state who purchase the Kerala Lottery Ticket both offline and through authorised digital platforms. With more people showing interest in Kerala lottery online purchase, the demand for timely and accurate updates has increased significantly.

Participants who completed their Kerala lottery registration earlier are now eagerly tracking the Kerala Lottery Live Result to verify winning numbers and prize tiers. The Suvarna Keralam draw, is held every Sunday. It is popular for its attractive prize structure and steady credibility.

Stay tuned as the officially released results help players confirm their winnings and the next steps.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

13:31 PM (IST)  •  14 Dec 2025

Kerala State Lottery Result: SEVEN Weekly Draws, SEVEN Weekly JACKPOTS

  • Sunday: Samriddhi Lottery
  • Monday: Bhagyathara Lottery
  • Tuesday: Streesakthi Lottery
  • Wednesday: Dhanalekshmi Lottery
  • Thursday: Karunya Plus Lottery
  • Friday: Suvarna Keralam Lottery
  • Saturday: Karunya KR Lottery

Live coverage of the Kerala lottery results will start at 3:05 pm on ABP Live English.

13:25 PM (IST)  •  14 Dec 2025

Kerala Lottery Result: SAMRUDHI SM-33 SUNDAY - How 'SAMRUDHI' Lottery Scheme Supports To Pay Medical Expenses?

The Kerala State lottery has various benefits associated with it. Kerala's welfare programs have benefited from the GST collected from lottery ticket sales. This scheme is one of them, which offers financial assistance to state residents who are unable to pay for their medical expenses. Over 27,000 citizens have benefited from it since its founding. The primary objective of the scheme is to offer financial support to underprivileged individuals in Kerala who are afflicted with severe illnesses such as cancer, hemophilia, kidney, and heart diseases, as well as palliative care. Every month, the Kerala lottery helps hundreds of families escape poverty. In the hopes of winning a lottery worth crores, thousands of people watch the results every day.

Load More
