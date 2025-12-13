Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad SATURDAY (13.12.2025): Dear NARMADA Morning 1PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No.50B 29958

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad SATURDAY (13.12.2025): Dear NARMADA Morning 1PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No.50B 29958

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result for December 13, 2025 has been announced! Check the full winners list & live updates for Dear Narmada Morning (1 PM), 6 PM, & 8 PM draws. First prize is ₹1 Crore.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 13 Dec 2025 01:13 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad SATURDAY (13.12.2025): Dear NARMADA Morning 1PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No.50B 29958
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad SATURDAY (13.12.2025)
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Live Nagaland Lottery Results Saturday, 13-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today, December 13, 2025: KARUNYA KR-734 Draw Result - Check Winners (FULL LIST)

The NARMADA MORNING Lottery, part of Nagaland's seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every SATURDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹6 , and it is held daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima 797001.

Nagaland Lottery Result Today Dear Narmada Morning LIVE is finally out, and thousands of hopeful players are eagerly checking their tickets to see if they have struck the jackpot. The Dear Narmada Morning Lottery is one of the most popular daily lottery draws in Nagaland, known for its attractive prize structure and consistent credibility among players.

The Nagaland lottery system is renowned for its transparency and wide participation. Every day, thousands of people purchase their Nagaland Lottery ticket from authorised offline sellers as well as approved digital platforms. With the growing popularity of Nagaland Lottery online purchase, players now expect fast, accurate, and real-time updates for every draw.

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad SATURDAY (13.12.2025): Dear NARMADA Morning 1PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No.50B 29958

As soon as the Nagaland Lottery Result Today Dear Narmada Morning is released, winners are advised to carefully match their ticket numbers with the officially announced result list. All prize claims must be submitted through authorised lottery offices along with valid identification and the original winning ticket.

Stay tuned for the complete and updated Dear Narmada Morning Nagaland Lottery result list, prize breakdown, and winner verification process, so you don’t miss a single update from today’s exciting draw.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

13:11 PM (IST)  •  13 Dec 2025

Nagaland Lottery Result Out Live: Dear NARMADA MORNING 1PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 50B 29958

Nagaland Lottery Result Out Live: Dear NARMADA MORNING 1PM Draw Declared - 1st Prize Ticket No. 50B 29958

13:10 PM (IST)  •  13 Dec 2025

Live Nagaland Lottery Result Today: (December 13, 2025): Important Guidelines For Winners

The prize winners are advised to return their winning tickets, along with the necessary forms for claims and the original prize winning ticket duly signed by the prize winner, within 30 (thirty) days of the draw date in order to receive payment within 60 (sixty) days of the draw date.

 

Load More
Tags :
Nagaland State Lottery
New Update
