Former Kerala DGP R. Sreelekha Set To Become Thiruvananthapuram’s First Woman Mayor

The BJP has pulled off a major upset in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation elections. For the first time, the BJP has secured a majority here, ending the Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) uninterrupted 45-year rule. The municipal corporation has a total of 101 wards. The BJP won 50 wards, the LDF secured 29, the UDF won 19, and others claimed 2 wards.

BJP To Choose Thiruvananthapuram Mayor

The BJP needed 51 seats for a full majority, but with 50 seats, it emerged as the single largest party. The party leadership will now decide on the mayoral candidate. Former DGP R. Sreelekha is being widely discussed. She contested from the Sasthamangalam ward on a BJP ticket and won by a record margin.

It is believed that the BJP may appoint her as mayor. If this happens, she would become Thiruvananthapuram’s first woman mayor and the BJP’s first mayor in the state capital.

Kerala’s First Woman IPS Officer

Sreelekha’s journey is one marked by firsts and fierce resolve. In January 1987, she became Kerala’s first woman IPS officer, breaking barriers in a male-dominated service.

Her career included a notable stint with the Central Bureau of Investigation, where her uncompromising anti-corruption raids earned her the nickname "Red Sreelekha." Over the years, she served across key wings of the Kerala Police, including the Crime Branch, Vigilance, Fire Force, Motor Vehicles Department, and the Prisons Department.

In 2017, she again made history by becoming Kerala’s first woman Director General of Police. After completing 33 years of service, she retired in December 2020.

Mayor’s Post Depends On Party Decision

After her victory, Sreelekha said, "No one has ever won Sasthamangalam ward by such a huge margin before. I thank the people. From nomination day itself, the LDF and Congress crossed limits in their criticism, but people rejected everything and stood by me."

On the mayor’s post, she said the decision rests with the party leadership. This victory is being seen as a major shift in Kerala politics, as Thiruvananthapuram has long been a Left stronghold. The BJP has termed this result a major success.