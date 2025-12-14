Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKeralaFormer Kerala DGP R. Sreelekha Set To Become Thiruvananthapuram’s First Woman Mayor

Former Kerala DGP R. Sreelekha Set To Become Thiruvananthapuram’s First Woman Mayor

BJP’s historic win in Thiruvananthapuram puts former Kerala DGP R. Sreelekha in focus as the party considers her for the city’s first woman mayor.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Dec 2025 02:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The BJP has pulled off a major upset in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation elections. For the first time, the BJP has secured a majority here, ending the Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) uninterrupted 45-year rule. The municipal corporation has a total of 101 wards. The BJP won 50 wards, the LDF secured 29, the UDF won 19, and others claimed 2 wards.

BJP To Choose Thiruvananthapuram Mayor

The BJP needed 51 seats for a full majority, but with 50 seats, it emerged as the single largest party. The party leadership will now decide on the mayoral candidate. Former DGP R. Sreelekha is being widely discussed. She contested from the Sasthamangalam ward on a BJP ticket and won by a record margin.

It is believed that the BJP may appoint her as mayor. If this happens, she would become Thiruvananthapuram’s first woman mayor and the BJP’s first mayor in the state capital.

Kerala’s First Woman IPS Officer

Sreelekha’s journey is one marked by firsts and fierce resolve. In January 1987, she became Kerala’s first woman IPS officer, breaking barriers in a male-dominated service.

Her career included a notable stint with the Central Bureau of Investigation, where her uncompromising anti-corruption raids earned her the nickname "Red Sreelekha." Over the years, she served across key wings of the Kerala Police, including the Crime Branch, Vigilance, Fire Force, Motor Vehicles Department, and the Prisons Department.

In 2017, she again made history by becoming Kerala’s first woman Director General of Police. After completing 33 years of service, she retired in December 2020.

Mayor’s Post Depends On Party Decision

After her victory, Sreelekha said, "No one has ever won Sasthamangalam ward by such a huge margin before. I thank the people. From nomination day itself, the LDF and Congress crossed limits in their criticism, but people rejected everything and stood by me."

On the mayor’s post, she said the decision rests with the party leadership. This victory is being seen as a major shift in Kerala politics, as Thiruvananthapuram has long been a Left stronghold. The BJP has termed this result a major success.

Published at : 14 Dec 2025 02:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala Politics Kerala BJP Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Election R Sreelekha Thiruvananthapuram Mayor
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India Vows 'Appropriate Measures' After Mexico Imposes Steep 50% Import Tariffs
India Vows 'Appropriate Measures' After Mexico Imposes Steep 50% Import Tariffs
Cities
Multiple Buses Collide Due To Thick Fog On Highway In Haryana's Rewari, Several Injured
Multiple Buses Collide Due To Dense Fog On Haryana Highway, Several Injured
Cities
Delhi Wakes Up To Thick Smog Blanket As Air Quality Remains 'Severe'; AQI Season's Worst At 462
Delhi Air Quality Remains 'Severe' Amid Thick Smog; AQI Season's Worst At 462
World
2 Killed, 8 Critical In Shooting At Brown University During Exams; Suspect Still At Large
2 Killed, 8 Critical In Shooting At Brown University During Exams; Suspect Still At Large
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP Questions Congress Over Vote Theft Claims, Demands Proof
Air Pollution: Dense Fog Triggers Multiple Road Accidents in Greater Noida and Rewari
Banaskantha Violence: Mob Attacks Forest Team, 47 Cops and Officials Injured
Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Turns Gas Chamber as AQI Crosses 550, GRAP-IV Restrictions Enforced Across NCR
Breaking: ED Busts UP Cough Syrup Smuggling Network, ₹400 Crore Fake Firms Scam Uncovered
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget