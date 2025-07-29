Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Lokayukta Raids Residences Of 5 Karnataka Officials In Disproportionate Assets Case

Lokayukta Raids Residences Of 5 Karnataka Officials In Disproportionate Assets Case

Lokayukta officials raided multiple locations in Karnataka, including Bengaluru, targeting five government officials suspected of possessing disproportionate assets.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 04:14 PM (IST)

Bengaluru, Jul 29 (PTI) The Lokayukta sleuths on Tuesday raided multiple locations linked to five government officials who are accused of amassing wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income.

According to the Lokayukta officials, the raids were carried out in Hassan, Chikkabalapura, Chitradurga and Bengaluru.

The officers who came under Lokayukta's radar are Jayanna R, Executive Engineer, NHAI Division, Hassan; Anjaneya Murthy M Junior Englneer, Rural Drinking Water and Sanitisation Department Chikkabalapura; Dr Venkatesh, Taluk Health officer, Hiriyur, Chitradurga; N Venkatesh, Revenue Officer, BBMP Dasarahalli sub-division, Shettihalli in Bengaluru; and K Om Prakash Senior, Assistant Horticultue Director, BDA Head Office in Bengaluru.

The Lokayukta officials taken note of lavish bungalow of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palilke (BBMP) Revenue Officer, Venkatesh in the city. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 04:14 PM (IST)
Karnataka Lokayukta Raids
