Waterlogging, Traffic Chaos Paralyse Bengaluru After Heavy Rains; More Showers Predicted

Heavy overnight rain caused widespread waterlogging and traffic chaos in Bengaluru. The IMD forecasts continued rainfall and cloudy skies for next 48 hours, issuing a rainfall warning until August 12.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 01:04 PM (IST)

Bengaluru was drenched by relentless overnight rains from Wednesday. As a result, the city experienced widespread waterlogging and choking of major roads, causing chaos for thousands of commuters on Thursday. With the southwest monsoon gaining strength, officials have warned of continued downpours and gusty winds in the coming days.

The Bengaluru City Traffic Police issued multiple alerts, warning of slow-moving traffic in several parts of the city. Key stretches — including the Vaddarapalya-Hennur and Vaddarapalya-Geddalahalli routes — witnessed major delays in both directions due to stagnant water. Commuters on the Ramamurthy Nagar–Kasturi Nagar service road also faced long delays as rainwater slowed down vehicle movement.



Bengaluru Weather Update

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon remains vigorous over North Interior Karnataka and active across the coastal and southern interior regions. Rainfall was widespread across the state on Wednesday with the wet spell expected to continue.

The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies for Bengaluru over the next 48 hours, accompanied by moderate rain or thundershowers — particularly during evening or night hours. Gusty winds, ranging between 30 and 40 km/h, are also likely. Temperatures are expected to hover around 28°C during the day and dip to 20°C at night.

A rainfall warning has been issued for the city until August 12, with further showers anticipated between August 13 and 15 across large parts of Karnataka. Meanwhile, fishermen have been advised to stay off the sea along and off the Karnataka coast on August 6-7, as wind speeds are expected to reach up to 60 km/h, accompanied by squally conditions.

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 01:04 PM (IST)
Bengaluru Karnataka
