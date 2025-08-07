Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaDK Shivakumar Rides Bike With 34 Traffic Violations For Flyover Inspection; Owner Pays Rs 18,500 Fine

On August 5, during the inspection, Shivakumar rode the two-wheeler, which, according to the Bengaluru Traffic Police website, had 34 pending traffic violation cases.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 01:59 PM (IST)

Bengaluru, Aug 7 (PTI) The traffic violation fine of Rs 18,500 pending against the two-wheeler ridden by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar during an inspection of the Hebbal flyover loop has been cleared by the vehicle owner, police said on Thursday.

According to the traffic police, the owner of the vehicle personally appeared at the RT Nagar Traffic Police Station on August 6 and paid the full amount.

The violations included riding without a helmet, using a mobile phone while riding, and entering no-entry or one-way zones.

Shivakumar had also shared a video on his official 'X' account showing himself wearing a helmet and riding the two-wheeler, announcing the opening of the Hebbal flyover loop, which is slated for August 15. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 01:59 PM (IST)
Bengaluru Karnataka
