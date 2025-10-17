Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesJammu and KashmirLeh Gets New Generation Vehicle Hub To Boost Army’s High-Altitude Readiness

Leh Gets New Generation Vehicle Hub To Boost Army’s High-Altitude Readiness

The Indian Army inaugurated a new vehicle logistics hub in Leh to support operations in high-altitude border regions. This "mother hub" will provide maintenance, diagnostics, and warehousing.

By : PTI | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 12:49 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Leh/Jammu: A new generation vehicle logistics hub for the armed forces has come up in Leh, with satellite hubs planned in important border areas, including Kargil, Tangtse, and Nyoma, along the India-Pakistan and the India-China borders in Ladakh.

General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps, Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla, inaugurated the dedicated NGV (new generation vehicle) logistics hub on Thursday, with a defence spokesperson terming the facility a major leap towards enhancing high-altitude operational readiness.

This strategic initiative aims to overcome the unique logistics and maintenance challenges of operating modern NGVs in high-altitude areas that can remain inaccessible for up to six months during winters due to extreme terrain and weather conditions, he said.

The new facility comprises a centralised and integrated logistics and equipment sustenance system, thereby improving turnaround time, spare availability, and long-term operational sustainability, the spokesperson added.

"To anchor this effort, a 'mother hub' has been established at Leh. The hub has been strategically located at the intersection of multiple operational axes and strong air connectivity," he said.

The spokesperson added that it would serve as the primary centre for major repairs, diagnostics, and large-scale warehousing of critical spares.

Representatives of six companies working with the Army as key defence industry partners -- Tata Advanced Systems Ltd, Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd, Polaris, Bharat Forge Ltd, JSW Gecko Motors Pvt Ltd, and JCBL Group -- will be deployed on site, enabling immediate technical support, faster issue resolution, and streamlined warranty repairs. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Oct 2025 12:49 PM (IST)
