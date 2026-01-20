BJP IT Cell Chief Asks If Supreme Court Will Hold State DGP, Bengal CM Accountable for Violence

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesBJP IT Cell Chief Asks If Supreme Court Will Hold State DGP, Bengal CM Accountable for Violence

The BJP IT Cell Chief, in a statement, questioned whether the Supreme Court will hold West Bengal's DGP and CM accountable for the deteriorating law and order, citing violence during electoral roll revisions.

By : IANS | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 01:57 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Kolkata, Jan 20 (IANS) Amid Supreme Court’s order on issuing a slew of directions to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure that the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, especially the verification of voters under the “logical discrepancies” category, is conducted transparently and without causing undue hardship to citizens, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised the question on whether the apex court will hold the state DGP, Rajeev Kumar and the state administration led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accountable for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

BJP’s Information Technology Cell Chief and the party’s central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, issued a statement on Tuesday pointing out that on Monday, the apex court also and again directed the West Bengal director general of police to ensure law and order in the state, a reminder it has had to issue far too often.

According to Malviya, even as the apex court’s order was being written, West Bengal was burning. The question is whether the apex court will take cognisance of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

In his statement, which he posted on his social media handle X in the morning, Malviya claimed that across districts in West Bengal, widespread and organised violence has unfolded with the silent consent of the police.

He added that Trinamool Congress goons ran amok to ensure that electoral registration officers (EROs) would not accept Form-7 submissions, while the police stood by as mute spectators and, in several cases, as active facilitators.

The BJP leader also said that the minority-dominated Murshidabad district, in particular, has been in a state of chaos for days, with no relief in sight, which was not anecdotal but systematic, state-wide, and documented.

“This is the collapse of constitutional governance. Will the Supreme Court take cognisance and hold the DGP and the Mamata Banerjee administration accountable?” Malviya raised the question in his statement.

According to him, it is tragic that the people of West Bengal continue to suffer, crushed between an authoritarian regime and judicial apathy.

In his statement, Malviya has also given a summary of the district-wise incidents of tension and violence in the state, allegedly unleashed by the ruling party activists over the ongoing SIR exercise in the state.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Election Commission of India's current focus in West Bengal?

The ECI is conducting a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. This includes verifying voters with 'logical discrepancies' to ensure transparency and avoid hardship.

What concerns has the BJP raised regarding West Bengal's law and order?

The BJP questions if the Supreme Court will hold the state DGP and Chief Minister accountable for the deteriorating law and order situation. They allege widespread organized violence with police consent.

What specific allegations has Amit Malviya made about the electoral revision process?

Malviya claims Trinamool Congress supporters prevented the acceptance of Form-7 submissions during electoral registration, with police acting as passive observers or facilitators.

Are there specific regions in West Bengal mentioned as experiencing chaos?

Yes, the Murshidabad district, which has a significant minority population, is specifically mentioned as being in chaos for days with no relief in sight.

Published at : 20 Jan 2026 01:54 PM (IST)
