Tejashwi Yadav Hints At Muslim Deputy CM If Mahagathbandhan Wins Bihar Polls

HomeStatesBiharTejashwi Yadav Hints At Muslim Deputy CM If Mahagathbandhan Wins Bihar Polls

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 07:25 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has indicated that a Muslim Deputy Chief Minister may be appointed if the Mahagathbandhan forms the next government in Bihar, claiming widespread distrust in the incumbent NDA administration. Speaking exclusively to Mint at his residence on 1 Polo Road, Patna, Yadav, said that the people of Bihar are ready for change and that the opposition alliance is united, unlike the NDA, which has yet to declare a chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results on November 14.

Mahagathbandhan Alliance & CM Candidate

Tejashwi told Mint that the Mahagathbandhan, comprising seven parties including the RJD and Congress, remains cohesive. He dismissed suggestions of delay or confusion in announcing his candidature, pointing out that the NDA has not declared its CM face, with Amit Shah stating MLAs will decide after results. Yadav added that the alliance partners, including Congress, had long trusted him, referencing his previous role as chairperson of the Mahagathbandhan coordination committee in 2020.

Deputy CM Representation

On the question of representation, Tejashwi told Mint that the alliance may appoint multiple Deputy Chief Ministers, including from the Muslim community, to ensure inclusivity. He criticised the NDA for objecting to EBC representation, saying its IT cell had been trolling the alliance over candidate selections.

Promises & Governance

Yadav told Mint that his election promises include regularising community mobilisers (Jeevika Didis), providing government jobs to families without members in public service, and introducing schemes for women. He accused Nitish Kumar’s NDA government for “copycat policies,” citing smaller electricity and cash schemes targeting women voters, which he described as insufficient.

Law, Order & Development

He further told Mint that he would prioritise law and order, industrial development, SEZs, and IT-based industries, arguing that Bihar’s youth have suffered from migration due to inadequate employment opportunities. He reaffirmed that the NDA, led by Nitish Kumar and supported by BJP, had lost public trust, describing JD(U) as “finished” and effectively a cell of the BJP.

Election Outlook

Tejashwi told Mint that he is confident the Mahagathbandhan will win, promising inclusive governance: “When I become CM, 14 crore people of Bihar will become CMs themselves.” He also confirmed that leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Akhilesh Yadav will actively campaign following the Chhath festival, maintaining momentum from the Vote Adhikar Yatra.

Published at : 25 Oct 2025 07:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahagathbandhan Bihar News Bihar Assembly Elections Tejashwi Yadav
First Arrest in Satara Woman Doctor Suicide Case; Accused Prashant Bankar Held by Police
