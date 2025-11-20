Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Picture Of The Day: Nishant Kumar Shares A Warm Moment With Father Nitish Kumar After Oath Ceremony

Known for keeping a low profile, Nishant has seldom appeared at political events, which makes this photograph more striking for observers tracking developments within the Kumar family.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 05:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A photograph of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his son Nishant Kumar, taken after the oath ceremony, has become one of the key visuals from the event. The image captures Nishant standing beside his father in a rare public appearance. Nishant, who usually stays away from political events, greeted his father after swearing ceremony, making the moment notable.


Known for keeping a low profile, he has seldom appeared at political events, which makes this photograph more striking for observers tracking developments within the Kumar family.

In the photograph, Nishant is seen embracing his father and touching his feet, a gesture marked by visible pride and affection. Nitish Kumar responds with a warm, appreciative smile.

The image reflects not just a moment of celebration, but the emotional significance of a hard-fought and consequential victory.

Published at : 20 Nov 2025 05:10 PM (IST)
Opinion
