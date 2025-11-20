'Hand-In-Hand': Modi & Nitish Spark New Political Chemistry As NDA Returns In Bihar | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and newly sworn–in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shared a warm, celebratory moment on Thursday as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) reclaimed power in Bihar after its sweeping victory in the recent Assembly elections. The two leaders clasped hands and raised them high before Modi repeatedly bowed to the jubilant crowd gathered at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan.

Their smiles and camaraderie set the tone for the morning, capturing the renewed alliance’s confidence as it began its latest stint in government.

“My heartiest congratulations to all the colleagues who took oath as ministers in the Bihar government. This is a splendid team of dedicated leaders, which will take Bihar to new heights. My best wishes to all of them!” Prime Minister Modi said after the ceremony.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar thank the people of the state for the NDA's unprecedented victory in the Bihar Assembly elections.



NDA returned to power in Bihar with 202 out of 243 seats.



(Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/9PBmsCQC3P — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2025

The NDA stunned the Opposition Mahagathbandhan last week, winning 202 out of 243 seats in the Assembly polls and securing a decisive mandate to govern the state once again.

Nitish Kumar, 71, took the oath of office for the tenth time, a milestone that places him among India’s longest-serving chief ministers. A member of the legislative council, he did not contest the elections this time. His political journey, marked by multiple shifts in alliance, has earned him contrasting monikers over the years: “Paltu Ram” to critics and “Sushasan Babu” to supporters who credit him with periods of strong governance.

Alongside Kumar, a 26-member Cabinet was sworn in, featuring two deputy chief ministers and key leaders such as Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Dilip Jaiswal and Mangal Pandey. The ministerial composition includes 14 from the BJP, 8 from the JD(U), 2 from LJP (Ram Vilas), 1 from HAM and 1 from RLM.

The current Assembly’s tenure ends on 22 November. A three-day session of the newly constituted House will begin on 26 November, during which the Speaker and Deputy Speaker are expected to be elected and new members will take oath.

Nitish Kumar’s swearing-in came just a day after he submitted his resignation to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who administered the oath of office and secrecy during the ceremony.

As Bihar steps into a new political chapter, the NDA faces immediate challenges, from accelerating development to managing coalition expectations, while supporters hope this renewed partnership at the helm will bring stability and progress to the state.