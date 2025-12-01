Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesBiharWATCH: Maithili Thakur Takes Oath In Maithili Wearing Traditional Mithila Pag

WATCH: Maithili Thakur Takes Oath In Maithili Wearing Traditional Mithila Pag

After the oath-taking, the ministers greeted Pro tem Speaker Narendra Narayan Yadav and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The ceremony marked the beginning of the functioning of newly constituted Assembly.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 06:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The 18th session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly began on Monday with the swearing-in of newly elected MLAs. Pro tem Speaker Narendra Narayan Yadav administered the oath to members of the House. The oath format for the 243-member Assembly was available in five languages: Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu and Maithili. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary (MLA from Tarapur) was the first to take oath, followed by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, who has been elected from Lakhisarai for the fourth consecutive time. With this ceremony, the new Assembly formally commenced its work. (90 words)

Maithili Thakur Takes Oath

Wearing a traditional Mithila Pag (headgear) and a yellow saree with Madhubani painting, Maithili Thakur took her oath in Maithili. Thakur, who wore the Madhubani-style saree especially for the occasion, is the youngest MLA elected from the Alinagar seat in Darbhanga district on a BJP ticket.

The folk singer-turned-politician said that the oath-taking ceremony was a very special moment for her and marked a new beginning in her journey. She expressed pride and happiness over entering the Assembly.

Oath Administered In 5 languages

After the oath-taking, the ministers greeted Pro tem Speaker Narendra Narayan Yadav and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The ceremony marked the beginning of the functioning of the newly constituted Assembly.

Also read
Published at : 01 Dec 2025 06:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Politics Maithili Thakur Bihar MLA Bihar Assembly Winter Session Maithili Thakur MLA Oath Youngest MLA Bihar Maithili Thakur Madhubani Saree Maithili Thakur Mithila Paag Maithili Language Oath Alinagar MLA Maithili Thakur Folk Singer MLA Bihar Youngest MLA Mithila Paag Madhubani Saree
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘Drama Is Not Allowing Debate’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi Over Winter Session Remarks
‘Drama Is Not Allowing Debate’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi Over Winter Session Remarks
Technology
Your Next Smartphone Will Have THIS Govt App Pre-Installed… And You Can’t Remove It
Your Next Smartphone Will Have THIS Govt App Pre-Installed… And You Can’t Remove It
World
‘Psychological Torture’: Imran Khan’s Sons Demand Evidence He Is Alive
‘Psychological Torture’: Imran Khan’s Sons Demand Evidence He Is Alive
World
Over 1,000 Dead As Twin Storms Hit Southeast Asia; Photos Reveal Scale Of Ruin
Over 1,000 Dead As Twin Storms Hit Southeast Asia; Photos Reveal Scale Of Ruin
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Chaos in Parliament as Ministers Table Key Bills Amid Heavy Opposition Protests
Breaking: PM Praises Vice President’s Lifelong Service, Calls Him Inspiration for Nation
Breaking: India Shines as Women’s Blind Cricket & Kabaddi Teams Win Historic World Titles
Winter Session: INDIA Bloc Meets, Opposition Corners Govt Over SIR Row
Winter Session: Opposition blocks House over SIR debate, raises BLO death concerns
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
Obesity, Sugar, & Screens: Is India Speeding Toward A Preventable Blindness Epidemic?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget