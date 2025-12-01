WATCH: Maithili Thakur Takes Oath In Maithili Wearing Traditional Mithila Pag

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The 18th session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly began on Monday with the swearing-in of newly elected MLAs. Pro tem Speaker Narendra Narayan Yadav administered the oath to members of the House. The oath format for the 243-member Assembly was available in five languages: Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu and Maithili. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary (MLA from Tarapur) was the first to take oath, followed by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, who has been elected from Lakhisarai for the fourth consecutive time. With this ceremony, the new Assembly formally commenced its work. (90 words)

Maithili Thakur Takes Oath

Wearing a traditional Mithila Pag (headgear) and a yellow saree with Madhubani painting, Maithili Thakur took her oath in Maithili. Thakur, who wore the Madhubani-style saree especially for the occasion, is the youngest MLA elected from the Alinagar seat in Darbhanga district on a BJP ticket.

The folk singer-turned-politician said that the oath-taking ceremony was a very special moment for her and marked a new beginning in her journey. She expressed pride and happiness over entering the Assembly.

Oath Administered In 5 languages

After the oath-taking, the ministers greeted Pro tem Speaker Narendra Narayan Yadav and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The ceremony marked the beginning of the functioning of the newly constituted Assembly.