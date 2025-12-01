WATCH: Gautam Gambhir-Rohit Sharma Caught In Intense Discussion During IND vs SA 1st ODI

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Gautam Gambhir-Rohit Sharma Caught In Intense Discussion During IND vs SA 1st ODI

Rohit Sharma’s record-breaking knock grabbed headlines, but his intense on-camera discussion with head coach Gautam Gambhir has also sparked buzz online.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 05:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Rohit Sharma scored his third consecutive 50+ score for India, playing in a One Day International (ODI) against South Africa in Ranchi. 

He also broke the record for hitting the most sixes in the format, reaching the figure of 352 with a maximum against Marco Jansen. However, another highlight related to 'The Hitman' from the fixture stems from an off-the-field incident.

During the match, broadcast visuals showed Rohit engaged in a rather intense discussion with Gautam Gambhir, head coach of the Indian team. Check it out:

They are later joined by what seems like Sitanshu Kotak, the team's batting coach. 

Gambhir-Rohit's Chat Continued In The Team Hotel

Much later on Sunday evening, after the triumphant Indian team returned to their hotel in Ranchi, a customary cake-cutting celebration followed.

Footage of the scene surfaced online, which briefly showed the head coach and veteran batsman still chatting amongst themselves.

Needless to say, what exactly the two were talking about is anyone's guess at this point. One possible talking-point could be something related to the match, which the Men in Blue won by a narrow margin after scoring 349.

Virat Kohli Walks Away From Team Celebrations

Another notable incident caught on camera from India's ODI victory celebrations involved Virat Kohli, who scored 135 runs, and won Player of the Match.

He was seen walking right past KL Rahul, the stand-in Indian captain, and not taking part in the proceedings.

Him choosing to walk away from the scene has also sparked speculations among fans online, with no definitive answer out as of this writing. 

The Indian team will now travel to Raipur for the second of this three-match IND vs SA ODI series, which will be played on this Wednesday.

Check Out: WATCH: Virat Kohli Walks Past IND vs SA 1st ODI Victory Celebration Scene

Published at : 01 Dec 2025 05:25 PM (IST)
Gautam Gambhir ROHIT SHARMA Gautam Gambhir Viral Video Rohit Sharma Gambhir Video Rohit Sharma Virat Video Gautam Gambhir Rohit Sharma Argument
