The upcoming Zila Parishad elections in Maharashtra are likely to be conducted in two phases, as the State Election Commission (SEC) evaluates legal and administrative constraints related to reservation limits. According to reports, the SEC is planning to separate districts based on compliance with the 50% reservation ceiling mandated by the Supreme Court.

Two-Phase Poll Plan

Out of the 32 Zila Parishads in the state, 17 have exceeded this reservation cap. As a result, the Commission is preparing to conduct elections for the remaining 15 Zila Parishads in the first phase, while the polls for the 17 non-compliant districts may be held later in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directions.

A key factor influencing this decision is the upcoming Supreme Court hearing scheduled for January 21, which will address the issue of excessive reservations in local body elections. Since the matter is pending before the court, the SEC is expected to move ahead only in regions where there is no legal impediment.

No Further Delay In Elections

Officials have indicated that elections cannot be delayed further, and the Commission has already completed most of the logistical preparations required for the Zila Parishad polls. Therefore, in districts where reservation rules are within permissible limits, the election process is likely to commence soon.

Meanwhile, efforts have also begun to initiate municipal corporation elections across the state. The SEC is reportedly working toward announcing the election schedule for 29 municipal corporations between December 15 and 20. Of these, only Chandrapur and Nagpur municipal corporations have exceeded the 50% reservation threshold, making it easier for the Commission to proceed with elections in the remaining 27 bodies.

To assess readiness, the SEC has called a meeting of commissioners from all 29 municipal corporations on November 4. This meeting will review administrative preparations, voter lists, security.