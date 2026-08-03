India Gets New Coach Ahead Of Crucial Sri Lanka Test Series

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Subhadeep Ghosh appointed India's new men's team fielding coach.

He replaces T Dilip, first assignment: Sri Lanka Tests.

Ghosh brings extensive coaching experience, including NCA, IPL.

India New Fielding Coach: The Indian men's cricket team is set to have a new face in its support staff, with former Assam and Railways cricketer Subhadeep Ghosh poised to take over as the national side's fielding coach. Ghosh replaces T Dilip, whose contract was not extended after India's recent T20I series against Zimbabwe. The appointment marks another significant milestone in Ghosh's coaching career, with his first assignment expected to be India's upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, which is crucial for the Shubman Gill-led side's fading ICC WTC final hopes.

Ghosh Rewarded After Extensive Coaching Experience

Although Ghosh featured in 17 first-class matches between 1994 and 2004, he has built a strong reputation through his coaching work over the years.

His resume includes a stint as head coach of the Assam senior men's team, while he has also worked at the National Cricket Academy and with India A.

In addition, Ghosh has been associated with the Indian women's team and has gained franchise experience in the Indian Premier League through coaching roles with Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) also congratulated Ghosh on social media, stating:

"The Assam Cricket Association extends its heartiest congratulations to Subhadeep Ghosh on his appointment as the Fielding Coach of the Indian Senior Men's Cricket Team."

"A former Assam and Railways cricketer, Subhadeep has also served as the Coach of the Assam Senior Men's Team, playing a vital role in nurturing cricketing talent in the state. His dedication, expertise, and remarkable coaching journey have now earned him the opportunity to serve the national team."

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Ryan Ten Doeschate Returns To Knight Riders

While Ghosh prepares to begin his stint with the Indian team, another coaching reshuffle has seen former India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate take up a new position within the Knight Riders setup.

Ten Doeschate has been named Head of Cricket Strategy at Knight Riders Sports, a role that will see him oversee talent identification, squad planning and player development across the franchise's global teams.

Alongside those responsibilities, he will also serve as assistant coach for Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the UAE's International League T20 and Los Angeles Knight Riders in Major League Cricket.