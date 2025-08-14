Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Two Bronze Medals For India's Alpana Dubey At 6th Asian Yogasana Championship

A Delhi Public School, Mathura Road student, Alpana began her yoga journey at Lotus Valley International School, Noida.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 09:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Alpana Dubey has made India proud by clinching two bronze medals at the 6th Asian Yogasana Championship, held in Fujairah, UAE.

Competing for the national team, she impressed judges in both the Traditional Yoga and Artistic Yoga categories, standing out among 160 participants from 16 countries, including China, Sri Lanka, South Korea, and Malaysia.

The event took place on August 9–10, 2025, at the Zayed Sports Complex under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and was hosted by the Asian Yogasana Sports Federation with support from the UAE Ministry of Sports.

A Delhi Public School, Mathura Road student, Alpana began her yoga journey at Lotus Valley International School, Noida. Over the years, she has earned medals in Traditional, Artistic, and Rhythmic Yoga at state, national, and CBSE-level championships across India.

'Proud moment for the country'

Prataprao Jadhav, The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush and Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, who also represents Buldhana in the Lok Sabha, lauded Alpana Dubey for her outstanding performance in Fujairah, UAE.

Calling it a proud moment for the country, he expressed hope that Alpana’s dedication and skill would continue to inspire people globally to embrace yoga.

"Congratulations to Alpana Dubey for bringing home two bronze medals at the 6th Asian Yogasana Championship, held from 9–10 August 2025 at the Zayed Sports Complex, Emirate of Fujairah, UAE.

"Shining in both Traditional Yoga and Artistic Yoga categories, Alpana showcased her talent among 160 athletes from 16 countries including China, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal, and Iran. A proud moment for India ,may you continue inspiring the world with the power of Yoga." Prataprao Jadhav wrote in his post on X.

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 09:03 PM (IST)
Alpana Dubey 6th Asian Yogasana Championship Yogasana Championship Yogasana Championship Asia
