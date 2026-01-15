Tragedy In Kollam: Two Young Athletes Found Dead At SAI Women's Hostel

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsTragedy In Kollam: Two Young Athletes Found Dead At SAI Women's Hostel

The deceased have been identified as a Class 12 student hailing from Kozhikode and a Class 10 student from Thiruvananthapuram.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 11:21 AM (IST)

A wave of shock and grief has swept through sporting community in Kerala following tragic discovery of two young female athletes found dead at Sports Authority of India (SAI) women’s hostel in Kollam.

The incident, which came to light on morning of January 15, 2026, has raised urgent questions regarding mental health and well-being of student-athletes in residential training programs.

Details of the Incident

The deceased have been identified as a Class 12 student hailing from Kozhikode and a Class 10 student from Thiruvananthapuram.

According to preliminary reports from Kollam East Police, the two girls were found hanging from ceiling fans in their shared dormitory room.

The tragedy was discovered by fellow hostel inmates who alerted the authorities when the two athletes failed to show up for their scheduled morning training sessions. Despite immediate efforts to seek medical help, both were pronounced dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital.

Investigation and Official Response

Following the report, senior law enforcement officials, including the Kollam City Police Commissioner, arrived at the scene to oversee the initial probe.

The hostel room has been cordoned off for forensic examination as investigators look for any potential suicide notes or digital evidence that might explain the extreme step taken by the teenagers.

While the specific motive behind the suspected double suicide remains unclear, the police have launched a comprehensive investigation.

As the sports fraternity mourns the loss of two budding talents, Kerala state government and SAI authorities are expected to conduct internal reviews to ensure the safety and mental health of other residents at the Kollam facility.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sports Authority Of India SAI Tragedy In Kollam SAI Womens Hostel Kollam Suicide
